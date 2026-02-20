20 February 2026
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)
Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)
Further to (i) the Company's Allotment of Shares announcement on 13 February 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company's current offer for subscription (the “Offer”) and (ii) the Company’s Allotment of Shares announcement on 13 February 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (the “DRIS”) and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R:
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – main market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|Securities admitted as part of the Offer: 2,572,892
Securities admitted pursuant to the DRIS: 3,705,775
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|371,199,139 Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|20 February 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|
Prospectus: N/A
Supplementary: N/A
Company’s webpage: www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 20 February 2026
END
For further information, please contact:
|Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
|aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 207 523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31