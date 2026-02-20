Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $33.26 Billion by 2030 - Oral Formulations and Long-Acting Peptides Accelerate Next-Gen Obesity and Diabetes Therapies

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $22.06 billion in 2025 to an expected $23.88 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, the acceptance of injectable peptide therapies, and the availability of branded GLP-1 drugs. By 2030, the market is set to reach $33.26 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors fueling this expansion include rising demand for weight management therapies, advancements in peptide drug innovation, and the focus on chronic disease management and personalized medicine.

The emphasis on personalized medicine is especially pivotal, allowing for customized GLP-1 formulations tailored to individual patient needs. The Personalized Medicine Coalition announced a significant upsurge in FDA-approved personalized treatments in 2023. This progress contributes significantly to the GLP-1 market's growth.

Key market players, such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer, are focusing on technological advancements to enhance the safety and convenience of GLP-1 therapies in diabetes care and weight management. A notable development is the launch of Wegovy by Novo Nordisk A/S in March 2024, the first once-weekly GLP-1 therapy designed to manage weight effectively, showcasing a safe and convenient approach for patients.

Novo Holdings A/S's acquisition of Catalent Inc. for $16.5 billion in March 2024 marks a significant strategic move to bolster its presence in the GLP-1 market. Leveraging Catalent's advanced infrastructure in fill-finish manufacturing, this acquisition aims to meet the surging demand for diabetes and weight management treatments.

Prominent players in the GLP-1 market include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, and others. These companies are key contributors to the growing market landscape, continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of patients.

Geographically, North America dominated the GLP-1 market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions playing significant roles. Countries involved in this market include the USA, China, Germany, India, and Australia, among others.

The market involves the sales of drugs like dulaglutide, albiglutide, semaglutide, and tirzepatide, with values representing 'factory gate' prices-direct sales by manufacturers, impacting market dynamics substantively. Market value encompasses all revenues from sales, grants, or donations within specific geographies, underlining its robustness and future potential.

