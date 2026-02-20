Auddia Announces Expiration of Publicly Traded Warrants (NASDAQ:AUUDW)

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), today announced that its publicly traded warrants (Nasdaq: AUUDW) expired in accordance with their original terms at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 19, 2026. Trading in the warrants ceased at the close of market on February 18, 2026, after which the warrants were removed from listing on Nasdaq.

Any warrants that remained unexercised at expiration were voided and are of no further value. This expiration occurs automatically under the warrant agreement, does not require any action from warrant holders, and has no impact on the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol AUUD.

Auddia is currently executing on a transformational business combination that upon closing will result in the formation of McCarthy Finney, Inc., a holding company delivering AI and web3 shared services to its subsidiaries. Upon closing of the merger transaction, McCarthy Finney will trade under the ticker MCFN. For more information about the merger, please visit Auddia Announces Signing of Definitive Merger Agreement for Business Combination | Auddia | Investor Relations.

