Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Report 2026-2035: A $1.73 Trillion Market by 2030 with Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health, The Kroger Co, Rite Aid, Loblaw Companies Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The pharmacies and healthcare stores market is projected to witness substantial growth, with its size increasing from $1.28 trillion in 2025 to $1.36 trillion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth can be attributed to the rise in chronic disease prevalence, increased demand for over-the-counter medications, the expansion of retail pharmacy chains, growing health consciousness, and the introduction of branded generics.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.73 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of digital pharmacy solutions, the rise of telemedicine and telepharmacy, a growing preference for organic and herbal supplements, expansion in emerging markets, and the integration of AI-driven diagnostics. Prominent trends forecasted include personalized medicine, smart inventory management, eco-friendly packaging, digital health consultations, and the integration of wearable health monitoring devices.

The increase in chronic conditions is a significant factor driving market expansion. Pharmacies and healthcare stores play a crucial role in providing medications, consultations, and monitoring tools for managing chronic conditions. For instance, a study projected that by 2035, nearly 36% of U.S. adults aged 50 and above will have at least one chronic condition, with this figure anticipated to rise to 48% by 2050. This underscores the critical role pharmacies play in supporting chronic care management.

Major companies in the market are innovating by introducing digital pharmacy concepts to enhance their service offerings. For example, Eli Lilly and Company launched LillyDirect in January 2024, a digital healthcare platform that offers an online pharmacy for ordering medications and telehealth services, aiming to improve access to drugs for various chronic conditions.

In October 2024, CVS Pharmacy acquired assets from Rite Aid to expand its presence and access to community-based services. This acquisition integrates additional store locations and prescription records into CVS's national network, further strengthening its market position.

The market is characterized by a consortium of leading companies including Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corporation, The Kroger Company, Rite Aid Corporation, and many others worldwide. Notably, North America was the largest region in the market in 2025, with Western Europe as the second largest.

Market revenues are derived from services offered via hospital pharmacies, online platforms, and specialty stores, including the sale of related goods. This market analysis encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, addressing numerous countries and territories, offering a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Pharmacies, drug stores, health supplement stores, and other healthcare and personal care stores.

Pharmacies, drug stores, health supplement stores, and other healthcare and personal care stores. Ownership: Retail chains and independent stores.

Retail chains and independent stores. Drug Type: Prescription and OTC drugs.

Prescription and OTC drugs. Key Companies Mentioned: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corporation, The Kroger Company, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.36 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.73 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Personalized Medicine Solutions

Smart Inventory & Supply Chain Management

Eco-Friendly Packaging & Sustainable Products

Digital Health Consultation & Telepharmacy

Integration of Wearable Health Monitoring Devices

Companies Featured

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

The Kroger Company

Rite Aid Corporation

Loblaw Companies Limited

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd.

Dirk Rossmann GmbH

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc.

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

JD Health

Yifeng Pharmacy

Tongrentang Group

DocMorris

Medpex

Rigla Pharmacy Chain

Costco Wholesale

Thumbay Pharmacy

Aster Pharmacy

Al Manara Pharmacy

Supercare Pharmacy

Tadawi Group

Nahdi Medical Company

Chemipal Ltd.

Dis-Chem

Medirite Courier Pharmacy Service

United Company of Pharmacists

Goodlife Pharmacy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86ptad

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment