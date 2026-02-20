LyondellBasell recalibrates quarterly dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share, representing a $0.68 per share reduction from the company’s fourth quarter 2025 dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on March 9, 2026, with an ex-dividend and record date of March 2, 2026.

“Despite one of the longest downturns in our industry, LYB was able to return approximately $2 billion to our shareholders from existing cash and operations in 2025. With markets expected to remain challenged, we have made the decision to recalibrate the dividend to better position the company to thrive once markets recover,” said LYB CEO Peter Vanacker. “In 2026, we are prioritizing safety and reliability while driving additional cost reductions and finding new opportunities to enhance profitability. We remain committed to our target of returning 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through the cycle.”

