Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 38 0215

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 28 1115RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 02/25/202602/25/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,9456,352
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.140/7.01099.000/6.620
Total Number of Bids Received 2017
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,0056,652
Total Number of Successful Bids 1615
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1615
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.140/7.01099.000/6.620
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 95.230/6.97099.423/6.570
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.140/7.01099.000/6.620
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 95.181/6.99099.230/6.590
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 95.230/6.97099.423/6.570
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.050/7.05098.950/6.630
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 95.142/7.01099.217/6.600
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.701.05

