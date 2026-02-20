|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|02/25/2026
|02/25/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,945
|6,352
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.140
|/
|7.010
|99.000
|/
|6.620
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,005
|6,652
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.140
|/
|7.010
|99.000
|/
|6.620
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|95.230
|/
|6.970
|99.423
|/
|6.570
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.140
|/
|7.010
|99.000
|/
|6.620
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|95.181
|/
|6.990
|99.230
|/
|6.590
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.230
|/
|6.970
|99.423
|/
|6.570
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.050
|/
|7.050
|98.950
|/
|6.630
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|95.142
|/
|7.010
|99.217
|/
|6.600
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.70
|1.05
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
