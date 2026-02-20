Liquidity Asset Liability Management Solutions Trends and Forecast Report 2026-2035: A $3.47 Billion Market by 2030 with IBM, Oracle, SAP, Finastra, Wolters Kluwer, and Moody's Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquidity Asset Liability Management Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The liquidity asset liability management (ALM) solutions market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $2.25 billion in 2025 to $2.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is driven by heightened regulatory focus on liquidity ratios, adoption of Basel III compliance frameworks, increased balance sheet complexity, and the expansion of institutional risk management practices. Looking further ahead, this market is expected to reach $3.47 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 8.9%. Key drivers during this period include the rising demand for real-time liquidity analytics, AI-driven forecasting models, cloud-native financial platforms, and cross-entity liquidity visibility.

The expansion of digital transformation further fuels the ALM solutions market, as financial institutions increasingly integrate digital technologies to drive operational efficiencies and deliver enhanced customer value. Notably, Kissflow Inc. reported in February 2024 that 74% of organizations prioritized digital transformation, surpassing other areas like cybersecurity at 73% and cloud implementation at 65%. About 70% of companies are either developing or actively pursuing a digital transformation strategy, indicating a significant trend toward leveraging digital capabilities, which in turn boosts demand for ALM solutions.

Technological innovation is another critical factor driving this market. Major players are incorporating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance decision-making, predictive analytics, and risk assessment efficiency. In January 2023, Finastra introduced its ALM IQ solution to help community banks effectively manage risk and compliance. This tool provides capabilities in assessing liquidity and interest rate risks, supporting stable asset-liability strategies.

Strategic acquisitions also catalyze market growth. For instance, in November 2023, Cetera Financial Group acquired Avantax for $82 billion. This acquisition is expected to enhance competitiveness, expand services, and leverage Avantax's capabilities in asset and liability management to drive sustainable growth in the financial services industry.

Prominent companies in the liquidity ALM solutions market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Finastra International Limited, among others. North America emerged as the largest region in 2025, with regional coverage extending across Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The market encompasses revenues from services like balance sheet management and stress testing, and includes sales of software hosting, data storage, and networking devices. The market value includes the sale of these goods and related services, focusing on the revenue enterprises earn within the specified geographic and market boundaries, excluding supply chain resales.

