Healthcare BPO Analysis Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $734.86 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.7% - Rising Demand for Specialized 3rd Party Services, Cloud Infrastructure and Streamlined Operations

The healthcare BPO market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $370.2 billion in 2025 to $424.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7%. This growth is driven by rising complexities in healthcare operations, an increased administrative workload, and the early adoption of outsourced support services. Additionally, the expansion of global healthcare delivery networks and hospital system management needs have contributed to this upward trend.

Forecasts indicate that the healthcare BPO market will reach $734.86 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 14.7%. This growth is fueled by an increasing dependence on outsourced solutions, digital healthcare transformations, and a focus on cost-efficiency within healthcare systems. Trends include a significant increase in outsourcing administrative processes and growing demand for third-party support, emphasizing streamlined healthcare management and specialized outsourced functions.

A rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing is a critical factor driving market growth. This trend is underscored by the remarkable upsurge in clinical trial activities. As of December 2023, clinical trial registrations had increased to 476,626, with 61,504 trials completed. This rise is driven by more drugs entering clinical stages and companies increasingly turning to contract research organizations (CROs) for management support.

Industry leaders are investing in advanced digital solutions such as Generative AI and process automation. These technologies are being used to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. For example, in June 2024, Cognizant Technology Solutions launched healthcare large language model (LLM) solutions with Google Cloud. These solutions target administrative workflows like appeals management and contract lifecycle management, improving efficiency and patient experience.

In September 2024, EQT Private Capital Asia acquired a controlling stake in GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. This acquisition aims to boost GeBBS's growth and technological capabilities, enhancing its position in the global healthcare outsourcing and revenue cycle management services market. GeBBS specializes in revenue cycle management, healthcare information management, and medical billing services.

Leading companies in the healthcare BPO market include Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys BPM, WNS Global Services, and Tata Consultancy Services, among others. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Key regions covered are Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany driving growth.

The healthcare BPO market encompasses revenues from services such as claims processing and data management, offering access to industry expertise. Market values reflect enterprises' revenues from goods and services sold within the market and specific regions. Revenues are derived from sales, grants, and donations in USD, excluding resale revenues along the supply chain.

