Manufacturing Market Insider Newsletter Service

Manufacturing Market Insider is the first and only publication dedicated to the world of contract manufacturing, also known as EMS (electronics manufacturing services). Outsourced demand for EMS forms a global industry that accounts for almost $300 billion in sales (not including ODM supplier sales). If you want to know what's going on in the EMS industry, this is the one and only place. MMI is an eight-page (6000 words) newsletter with unique content.



As a reader, you'll gain access to MMI's reporting, market analysis and trend spotting as well as MMI Top 50 data and other special features.



You'll benefit from 24 years experience covering electronics assembly as well as the publisher's intimate knowledge of the leading-edge high technology electronics industry.



The newsletter has been published since 1991. Each month, Manufacturing Market Insider gives readers an eight-page briefing of what is happening in the EMS industry. Subscribers can receive the newsletter in print or electronic form.



Coverage includes

EMS industry trends

EMS market analysis and news

Unique content such as the annual MMI Top 50 EMS providers

The annual Scorecard of M&A deals

The annual outlook for the year ahead, aggregated financial results and market segment data.

Companies Featured

3CEMS Group

ALL CIRCUITS

Asteelflash

Benchmark Electronics

Beyonics Technology

Celestica

Computime Limited

Creation Technologie

Di-Nikko Engineering

Ducommun Inc., Electronic Systems Group

Enics

eolane

Fabrinet

Flextronics

Global Brands Manufacture (GBM)

Hana Microelectronics

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn )

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Jabil

Key Tronic

Kimball Electronics Group

Kitron

LACROIX Electronics

New Kinpo Group

Neways Electronics International

Nippon Manufacturing Service

OnCore Manufacturing

Orient Semiconductor Electronics

PartnerTech

Pegatron

Plexus

Sanmina

Scanfil EMS

Selcom Elettronica

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

SIIX

SMT Technologies

SMTC

Sparton

Sumitronics

SVI

UMC Electronics

Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd

V.S. Industry

Venture

VIDEOTON Holding

VTech Communications

WKK Technology Ltd.

Wong's International Holdings Limited

Zollner Elektronik Group

