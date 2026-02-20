Manufacturing Market Insider Newsletter Service

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Market Insider" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Manufacturing Market Insider is the first and only publication dedicated to the world of contract manufacturing, also known as EMS (electronics manufacturing services). Outsourced demand for EMS forms a global industry that accounts for almost $300 billion in sales (not including ODM supplier sales). If you want to know what's going on in the EMS industry, this is the one and only place. MMI is an eight-page (6000 words) newsletter with unique content.
As a reader, you'll gain access to MMI's reporting, market analysis and trend spotting as well as MMI Top 50 data and other special features.
You'll benefit from 24 years experience covering electronics assembly as well as the publisher's intimate knowledge of the leading-edge high technology electronics industry.
The newsletter has been published since 1991. Each month, Manufacturing Market Insider gives readers an eight-page briefing of what is happening in the EMS industry. Subscribers can receive the newsletter in print or electronic form.
Coverage includes
- EMS industry trends
- EMS market analysis and news
- Unique content such as the annual MMI Top 50 EMS providers
- The annual Scorecard of M&A deals
- The annual outlook for the year ahead, aggregated financial results and market segment data.
Companies Featured
- 3CEMS Group
- ALL CIRCUITS
- Asteelflash
- Benchmark Electronics
- Beyonics Technology
- Celestica
- Computime Limited
- Creation Technologie
- Di-Nikko Engineering
- Ducommun Inc., Electronic Systems Group
- Enics
- eolane
- Fabrinet
- Flextronics
- Global Brands Manufacture (GBM)
- Hana Microelectronics
- Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn )
- Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.
- Jabil
- Key Tronic
- Kimball Electronics Group
- Kitron
- LACROIX Electronics
- New Kinpo Group
- Neways Electronics International
- Nippon Manufacturing Service
- OnCore Manufacturing
- Orient Semiconductor Electronics
- PartnerTech
- Pegatron
- Plexus
- Sanmina
- Scanfil EMS
- Selcom Elettronica
- Shenzhen Kaifa Technology
- SIIX
- SMT Technologies
- SMTC
- Sparton
- Sumitronics
- SVI
- UMC Electronics
- Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd
- V.S. Industry
- Venture
- VIDEOTON Holding
- VTech Communications
- WKK Technology Ltd.
- Wong's International Holdings Limited
- Zollner Elektronik Group
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txcsim
