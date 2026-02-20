YieldMax® ETFs Announces Strategic Updates to YMAX, the YieldMax® Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs today announced upcoming strategic enhancements to the YieldMax® Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs, YMAX. These updates are designed to evolve the Fund’s portfolio construction framework with the goal of improving long-term performance, adaptability, and risk management across changing market environments.

YMAX Overview and Core Purpose

YMAX was originally designed to provide investors with simple and efficient access to the entire YieldMax complex within a single vehicle. That structure delivered broad participation across YieldMax strategies and addressed investor demand for a streamlined way to own the full lineup of funds. However, recent market conditions have highlighted the limitations of a static equal weight approach. As correlations declined and market leadership narrowed over the past six months, concentrated exposure to certain segments of the market, including crypto-related names and the Magnificent 7, proved less effective across varying environments. The following updates reflect a deliberate evolution of the strategy to better position YMAX across a wider range of market conditions.

Expanded Universe of Underlying ETFs

YieldMax plans to broaden the universe of underlying YieldMax ETFs eligible for inclusion in YMAX. In addition to YieldMax® Single Stock Option Income ETFs, the expanded universe will include YieldMax® Portfolio ETFs, YieldMax® Ultra ETFs, and other YieldMax product suites. This broader opportunity set is intended to enhance diversification and provide access to a wider range of income-generating exposures.

YieldMax is also evaluating the potential inclusion of YieldMax® Short Single Stock Option Income ETFs. These strategies may be utilized, if implemented, to help the Fund adapt during periods of sustained market declines or elevated volatility.

Enhanced Portfolio Construction Framework

YMAX will transition away from a purely equal-weighed approach across eligible funds toward a more dynamic allocation framework. Under the updated framework, portfolio weights will be informed by utilizing a positive momentum methodology, with the objective of emphasizing strategies demonstrating stronger relative performance trends.

This active overlay enables the portfolio management team to selectively allocate capital to YieldMax funds that are believed to be better positioned for prevailing market conditions, rather than mechanically maintaining equal exposure across the entire eligible universe at all times.

The portfolio will be actively evaluated, with allocations adjusted as part of the Fund’s monthly rebalance process. This framework may evolve over time as additional strategies and tools are incorporated.

Ongoing Evaluation and Future Enhancements

YieldMax continuously evaluates YMAX’s performance and structure. As part of this ongoing review process, the team is considering additional enhancements that may be introduced in the future to further strengthen the Fund’s ability to navigate a variety of market conditions, including periods of elevated volatility or market stress.

Any future changes will be implemented thoughtfully and communicated transparently, consistent with YieldMax’s disciplined approach to active management.

Commitment to Investors

These updates reaffirm YMAX’s core objective of delivering diversified option income while adapting to the expanding YieldMax ecosystem and evolving market dynamics. YieldMax remains committed to refining its strategies over time with the goal of improving total return outcomes and enhancing the long-term investor experience.

Risk Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss.

None of the Fund, the Trust, or Tidal Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) is affiliated, connected, or associated with any underlying issuer.

Underlying Security Risk:

Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF invests in options contracts based on the value of its Underlying Security. This subjects each Underlying YieldMax® ETF to certain risks as if it owned shares of its Underlying Security, even though it does not. As a result, each Underlying YieldMax® ETF is subject to the risks associated with the industry of the corresponding Underlying Issuer.

Derivatives Risk:

Derivatives are financial instruments deriving value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates, or indexes. Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s investments in derivatives may pose risks beyond those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments. Risks include market-related factors, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions. The Underlying YieldMax® ETFs’ investment strategies are options-based, and option prices are influenced by various factors.

Distribution Risk:

Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF aims to provide weekly or monthly income, but there is no guarantee of distribution in any given week or month. Weekly or monthly distributions may consist of capital returns, potentially reducing each Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. This could lead to significant losses for investors, especially as returns exclude dividends paid by the Underlying Security, resulting in lesser income compared to a direct investment in the Underlying Security.

NAV Erosion Risk Due to Distributions:

When an Underlying YieldMax® ETF makes a distribution, its NAV typically drops by the distribution amount on the related ex-dividend date. Repetitive distributions may significantly erode an Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s NAV and trading price over time, potentially resulting in notable losses for investors.

Call Writing Strategy Risk:

The continuous application of each Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s call writing strategy impacts its ability to participate in positive price returns of its Underlying Security. This affects returns during the term of sold call options and over longer time frames. An Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s participation in its Underlying Security’s positive price returns and its own returns will depend not only on the Underlying Security’s price but also on the path the Underlying Security’s price takes over time. Certain price trajectories of the Underlying Security could lead to suboptimal outcomes for the Underlying YieldMax® ETF.

Single Issuer Risk:

Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF, focusing on an individual security (Underlying Security), may experience more volatility compared to traditional pooled investments or the market generally due to issuer-specific attributes. Its performance may deviate from that of diversified investments or the overall market, making it potentially more susceptible to the specific performance and risks associated with the Underlying Security.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk:

Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s expenses.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Underlying YieldMax® ETFs, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for the Underlying YieldMax® ETFs as each will hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

Counterparty Risk. Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF faces counterparty risk through its investments in options contracts, held via clearing members due to its non-membership in clearing houses, with the risk exacerbated if a clearing member defaults or if limited clearing members are willing to transact on its behalf. This risk is also magnified as the Underlying YieldMax® ETF primarily focuses on options contracts on a single security, potentially leading to losses or hindrance in implementing its investment strategy if adverse situations with clearing members arise.

Price Participation Risk. Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF employs a strategy of selling call option contracts, limiting its participation in the value increase of the Underlying Security during the call period. Should an Underlying Security’s value increase beyond the sold call options’ strike price, the Underlying YieldMax® ETF may not experience the same extent of increase, potentially underperforming the Underlying Security and experiencing a NAV decrease, especially given its full exposure to any value decrease.

