OTC Markets Group Welcomes Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN; OTCQX: CGIFF), a diversified operator and producer of industrial chemicals and services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CGIFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market”, said Rohit Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Officer of Chemtrade. “The increased visibility from the upgrade to the OTCQX market, in addition to our Toronto Stock Exchange listing, provides Chemtrade with another platform to expand its reach with U.S. investors.”

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also a leading producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides turnkey water treatment solutions, as well as industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

