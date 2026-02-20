Hilltop Behavioral Health Announces Expanded Eating Disorder Care for Men, Athletes and Families

Summit, New Jersey, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Men account for nearly one in three eating disorder cases, yet they represent less than 1% of research participants and remain significantly underdiagnosed in clinical settings. Athletes face eating disorder rates up to three times higher than non-athletes, with many cases going unrecognized due to the normalization of extreme training behaviors.

Hilltop Behavioral Health, a Summit-based mental health practice led by Clinical Director Brian Pollack, LCSW, CEDS-C, is addressing this treatment gap with specialized eating disorder services designed specifically for populations traditionally overlooked in eating disorder care. The practice offers evidence-based treatment with particular expertise in men's eating disorders, athlete populations, muscle dysmorphia, and body image-related concerns.

Hilltop Behavioral Health delivers comprehensive eating disorder care that integrates mental health therapy, nutritional support, and group-based treatment. This coordinated model is designed to support sustainable recovery by addressing both the psychological and behavioral components of disordered eating. Services include Family-Based Treatment (FBT), individual therapy, and virtual eating disorder therapy for clients who require flexible access to care.

Specialized Focus on Underserved Populations

While eating disorders affect people of all genders and backgrounds, men and athletes face unique barriers to diagnosis and treatment—including stigma, lack of male-focused resources, and providers unfamiliar with presentation differences in these populations. Hilltop Behavioral Health specializes in eating disorders in men, eating disorders in athletes, and male body image issues, including muscle dysmorphia and orthorexia. By tailoring treatment to these populations, the practice aims to reduce stigma and improve access to specialized care.

"Traditional eating disorder treatment was designed primarily around female presentation patterns," says Pollack. "Men and athletes often present differently—focusing on muscle building rather than weight loss, or disguising restriction as 'clean eating' for performance. Our clinical team understands these nuances and knows how to address them effectively."

Multi-State Virtual Care and Insurance Access

In addition to in-person services in Summit, New Jersey, Hilltop Behavioral Health provides multi-state telehealth eating disorder treatment across more than twenty states. This virtual care model allows individuals and families to receive consistent, evidence-based treatment regardless of location while maintaining the same clinical standards offered in-office. The practice also works with insurance plans to improve affordability and access for those seeking eating disorder treatment.

Clinical Leadership and Philosophy

Brian Pollack, LCSW, CEDS-C, brings extensive clinical experience in eating disorder treatment and recovery, with specialized training in Family-Based Treatment since 2017. As Clinical Director, he emphasizes compassionate care grounded in research-supported approaches.

"Full recovery is not only possible—it is the only path toward meaningful change," says Pollack. "No one chooses to live with an eating disorder. At Hilltop Behavioral Health, we welcome individuals, families, and loved ones seeking support. Our clinical staff is committed to helping clients stop harmful patterns and move toward lasting recovery."

Hilltop Behavioral Health continues to be recognized for offering one of the most comprehensive and integrated eating disorder treatment models in New Jersey. By combining therapy, nutrition, and group support, the practice is setting a high standard for specialized care for eating disorders and related conditions.

About Hilltop Behavioral Health

Hilltop Behavioral Health is a specialized mental health practice providing evidence-based eating disorder treatment across New Jersey and multiple states through virtual care. The practice is led by Brian Pollack, LCSW, CEDS-C, and offers integrated therapy, nutritional counseling, and Family-Based Treatment with a focus on men, athletes, and underserved populations in eating disorder care.