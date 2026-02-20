BioStem Technologies to Present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue derived products for advanced wound care, today announced that Company management will present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference being held in Boston, MA.

46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference:

Format: Presentation

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 3:50 pm ET



Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the presentations on the “investors” section of the Company’s website at: ir.biostemtechnologies.com.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain® processing method. BioRetain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, American Amnion™, American Amnion AC™, and Neox® and Clarix® product lines. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Join BioStem’s Distribution List & Social Media:

To follow the latest developments at BioStem, sign up for the Company’s email distribution list HERE, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342