Green Thumb Industries Announces an Additional $50 Million Senior Debt Financing

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced the Company increased its existing syndicated credit facility led by Valley National Bank by $50 million, bringing the total facility to $189 million. The Company intends to use the cash proceeds for general corporate purposes, potential strategic investments, and other working capital requirements.

“Adding $50 million to our balance sheet at a low rate should be good for our shareholders long term,” said Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are fortunate to have Valley National Bank as a financing partner who has confidence in our business model and capital stewardship.”

The credit facility has a maturity date of September 11, 2029 and will continue to bear interest from the date of issue at Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) + 500 basis points. This transaction did not involve the issuance of any Green Thumb equity to any of the participating banks in the syndication.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of licensed, branded cannabis products, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities and over 100 retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

