EVgo to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 3

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 3. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT).

EVgo Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Webcast

When: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT)

Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations

A copy of the press release with the financial results and the presentation discussed during the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of EVgo's website prior to the commencement of the webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

