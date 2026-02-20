Amplify ETFs’ SILJ Wins Best Alternative ETF of the Year from With Intelligence

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announced that the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) has been named the best Alternative ETF of the Year by With Intelligence. This award was determined by a judging panel of leading industry professionals specifically selected for their depth of experience in the ETF and mutual fund industry.

“SILJ’s recognition as best Alternative ETF of the Year is an honor, and we’re grateful to be acknowledged,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “The past year was a standout for silver and junior silver miners due to the store of value trade gaining traction along with an increase in industrial demand for silver. As the AI buildout accelerates, we see a supportive industrial demand backdrop for silver and an ongoing opportunity in junior silver miners. We believe SILJ offers compelling long-term potential and a differentiated role in investor portfolios.”

SILJ delivered a 184.02% 1-year NAV total return for the calendar year ending 12/31/2025 ( click for standardized performance ). SILJ is the first and only ETF to target small-cap silver miners, seeking investment results that generally correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™ Index.1 The Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (SLJY) builds on this theme, offering a new way to target high income from silver miners’ exposure while pursuing upside participation.

This recognition comes as Amplify ETFs celebrates its 10-year anniversary, with the firm continuing to outpace broader industry growth and recently surpassing $20 billion in assets under management.

The winners of the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards were announced on Feb. 11 in New York City.

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $20 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com. Extraordinary performance is attributable in part to unusually favorable market conditions and may not be repeated or consistently achieved in the future.

Sales Contact: Media Contact: Amplify ETFs Gregory for Amplify ETFs 855-267-3837 Kerry Davis info@amplifyetfs.com 610-228-2098 amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

Methodology: https://awards.withintelligence.com/mutualfundandetfawards/en/page/category-and-criteria

1First-to-market claim is based on a review of industry data as of November 28, 2012. No information to the contrary has come to our attention. For more information or inquiries about this claim, please contact info@amplifyetfs.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Investments in foreign securities involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The Funds are non-diversified, meaning they may concentrate their assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Funds are more exposed to individual issuer volatility than a diversified fund. Funds that are less diversified across countries or geographic regions are generally riskier than more geographically diversified funds and risks associated with such countries or geographic regions may negatively affect a Fund.

Investments in small-capitalization companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies. There are risks associated with the worldwide price of silver and the costs of extraction and production. Worldwide silver prices may fluctuate substantially over short periods of time, so the Funds’ share price may be more volatile. Several foreign countries have begun a process of privatizing certain entities and industries. Privatized entities may lose money or be renationalized. The Funds invest in some economies that are heavily dependent upon trading with key partners. Any reduction in this trading may cause an adverse impact on the economy in which the Funds invest.

SILJ: The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

SLJY: The Fund is actively-managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund. A higher portfolio turnover will cause the Fund to incur additional transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Shares are held in a taxable account. The Fund invests in the equity securities of companies in the metals and mining industry included in the SILJ ETF.

Option prices are volatile, influenced by asset value, rates, and policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid, making it harder to close positions at preferred times or prices. Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. The Fund plans monthly distributions, which may include return of capital, which lowers cost basis and may increase future taxes, even if shares are sold at a loss. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made.

