Telix to Participate in Oppenheimer and TD Cowen Conferences

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (virtual) and in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA (U.S.).

Managing Director and Group CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, will take part in a fireside chat with Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:40 p.m. EST (Friday, Feb 27 at 8:40 a.m. AEDT).

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, Precision Medicine will join Dr. Behrenbruch to present at the TD Cowen conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 1:50 p.m. EST (Tuesday, Mar 3 at 5:50 a.m. AEDT).

Both sessions will be webcast live, and accessible through Telix’s Investor Relations website.

For more information including how to register, please visit: https://ir.telixpharma.com/events-presentations.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

