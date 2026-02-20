State of the Life Sciences Industry, Q4 2025 Review - Unveils Key Trends and Opportunities in Pharma, Biopharma, Medical Devices, Cell Biology

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Life Sciences Industry - Fourth Quarter Review" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest quarterly research review reveals dynamic growth prospects across key segments within the life sciences industry, emphasizing notable expansions in bioseparation systems, biological therapies, and fusion proteins from 2025 to 2030.

Key Findings:

The global market for bioseparation systems is projected to expand from $32.5 billion in 2025 to an estimated $45.1 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.8% within the forecast period.

The market for biological therapies aimed at cancer treatment is slated to increase from $157 billion in 2025 to a forecasted $225 billion by the conclusion of 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5%.

The fusion proteins segment is expected to climb from $36.3 billion in 2025 to $64.9 billion by 2030, demonstrating an impressive CAGR of 12.3%.

Research Review Scope

This comprehensive quarterly research report delves into diverse aspects of pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cell biology, alongside advancements in the healthcare sector. The review offers a concise overview of the current life sciences landscape, pinpointing pivotal market trends, uncovering emerging opportunities, and providing recent regulatory updates.

Key elements of the review include the latest sustainability trends, illustrated through data visualizations that convey critical metrics such as market size and investment trajectories. Additionally, the report offers bespoke research solutions, catering to the industry's diverse needs, including syndicated research and data reports tailored for detailed quantitative analysis.

This well-rounded report is an indispensable tool for stakeholders seeking to navigate and capitalize on the evolving dynamics of the life sciences market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5fqrc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.