Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Markets, 2022-2025 & Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Leading Companies - Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Organogenesis, MiMedx Group and More

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell and regenerative therapy market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $16.7 billion in 2025 to $43.8 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. This burgeoning sector is driven by its potential to address chronic and challenging health conditions, including cancer, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Investments from private companies and governments worldwide are catalyzing progress in stem cell research, aiming to meet increasing demands for innovative treatment and prevention solutions for chronic diseases. Technological advancements are focusing on optimizing stem cell culture technology, contributing to reduced treatment costs and facilitating research advancements. Notable progress has been made in refining stem cell culture media formulations, culture systems, and the equipment used for stem cell development and processing.

Report Scope

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global stem cell and regenerative therapy market, covering market trends, revenue forecasts, and segmentation by products, services, application, and geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It delves into significant trends and challenges impacting the market and vendor landscape, with insights into environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, emerging technologies, and the patent landscape.

Concluding with an examination of the competitive landscape, the report provides ranking and shares of major companies within the global stem cell and regenerative medicine market. It features company profiles offering overviews, financial details, product portfolios, and recent developments of key market players.

The report includes:

50 data tables and 62 additional tables.

An overview and analysis of global market trends with historic data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGRs through 2030.

Current market size and revenue prospects, alongside market share analysis by product, service type, application, and region.

Data on market dynamics, therapy advancements, regulations, and macroeconomic impacts.

Insights from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain insights, and PESTLE analyses.

Patent reviews featuring key patents.

Emerging trends and technologies and new developments in the sector.

Analysis of industry structure, including company market shares, strategic initiatives, venture fundings, and investment outlook.

Insights into sustainability trends and ESG developments, focusing on consumer attitudes and ESG risk ratings of leading companies.

Profiles of leading companies including Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Organogenesis Inc., and MiMedx Group Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Bluebird Bio Inc. (Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cellectis SA

CRISPR Therapeutics

Eureka Therapeutics Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Novartis AG

Organogenesis Inc.

Stryker

Tecnoss

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jc4ijq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment