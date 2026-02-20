Kane Biotech Announces Publication of revyve® Wound Gel Article in the International Wound Journal

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE) (“Kane Biotech” or “Kane”) announces the publication of an article on its revyve® Antimicrobial wound gel in the International Wound Journal. The article “Wound Healing Property of a Novel Thermo-Reversible Wound Gel With Lasting Antimicrobial and Antibiofilm Activity” is first-authored by Dr. Jeyachchandran Visvalingam, Internal R&D Leader, and includes authors from the Miller School of Medicine, Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami.

Key messages of the article as it relates to Kane’s revyve wound gel include:

The thermo-reversible gel shifts from a low viscosity liquid to a form-fitting gel at body temperature, then re-liquefies when cooled for easy, atraumatic removal.



revyve demonstrated efficacy against a broad range of wound-related pathogens, including Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, with a 99.99%–99.9999% reduction in bacterial counts within 30 min.



There was sustained in vitro activity for up to 7 days, potentially reducing the number of dressing changes.



The safety and non-cytotoxicity of the gel were validated through biocompatibility testing and a porcine wound-healing study.





US FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

The International Wound Journal is a peer-reviewed scientific journal focused on research in wound care and wound healing. It publishes original studies, clinical research, and reviews that advance knowledge in wound prevention, treatment, and management.

The article can be viewed here.

“Having our research published in the International Wound Journal underscores the scientific rigor behind revyve technology and provides independent, peer-reviewed validation of the gel’s safety, in vitro performance and clinical potential,” said Interim CEO, Dr. Robert Huizinga. “Recognition in such a respected global wound-care publication strengthens our credibility with clinicians, regulators and commercial partners, and reinforces our commitment to advancing evidence-based solutions that improve patient outcomes.”

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

