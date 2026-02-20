Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry Worth $241.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Public-Private Partnerships and Industry Collaborations Present Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to expand from $134.9 billion in 2025 to $241.5 billion by the close of 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This increase reflects burgeoning opportunities in the health sector to manage diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder with potentially severe health impacts.

The report offers a thorough analysis of market trends, segmenting the diabetes market by product categories: diabetes therapeutics, diabetes monitoring devices, and insulin delivery devices. Diabetes therapeutics involve both injectable therapies like Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) and insulin and oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). Meanwhile, diabetes monitoring devices are separated into blood glucose test strips (BGTS), blood glucose meters, lancets, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The insulin delivery category includes devices like insulin pumps, pens, syringes, and more.

Further, the market segmentation extends to end-user categories such as hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and diagnostic centers, providing a comprehensive view of the market landscape across various domains.

Geographically, the study maps out expansive coverage, delving into regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, analyzing key countries within these areas. It evaluates pertinent driving trends, challenges, and the wider vendor landscape, shedding light on the evolving dynamics within this industry.

Special focus is placed on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, tracking emerging technologies that impact the marketplace. This includes insights from Porter's Five Forces model, plus analyses of global supply chains.

161 data tables and 72 additional tables enrich this report.

The report examines historic revenue from 2022 to 2024, offering estimates for 2025 and projections through 2030.

Market size estimates provide revenue prospects by product type, end user, and region.

Market dynamics are unpacked, revealing opportunities and challenges, regulatory impacts, and economic variables.

Sustainability trends and ESG innovations are explored, detailing consumer attitudes and corporate ESG ratings.

The report highlights relevant patents, showcasing significant industry innovations.

Industry structures, market shares, and strategic initiatives are analyzed, along with M&A activity and venture funding prospects.

Company profiles include major players like Abbott, Dexcom, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Co., and Sanofi.

Ultimately, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the critical elements driving the global diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market, offering valuable insights for stakeholders seeking to navigate this rapidly evolving domain.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $134.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $241.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Technological Advances

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Epidemiology of Diabetes

Regional Distribution

Gender Distribution

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants (Low to Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low to Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

Threat of Substitutes (Low)

Competition in the Industry (Low to Moderate)

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Healthcare Spending

Insurance Coverage and Reimbursement Policies

Technological Advances

The U.S. Tariff Scenario

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Growing Geriatric Population

Changing Lifestyle Habits

Market Restraints

High Cost of Diabetes Care

Limited Healthcare Access in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Market Opportunities

Integration of AI, IoT and Wearables for Remote Monitoring

Government Funding and Initiatives

Growing Public-Private Partnerships and Industry Collaborations

Market Challenges

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Frameworks

U.S.

Europe

Other Regions

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Next-Generation Insulin Delivery Systems

Multi-GLP Agonist

Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring

Artificial Intelligence

Analysis of Clinical Trials

Key Takeaways

Analysis of Clinical Trials by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Leading Applicant

Patents, by Leading Patent Holder

Patents, by Jurisdiction

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market, by Product

Key Takeaways

Diabetes Therapeutics

Diabetes Monitoring Devices and Accessories

Insulin Delivery Devices

Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market, by End User

Key Takeaways

Home Care Setting

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Geographic Breakdown

Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Novo Nordisk A/S

Lilly

Abbott

Dexcom

Medtronic

Embecta Corp.

Key Strategic Developments

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG in Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Key ESG Issues

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Emerging Start-ups/Market Disruptors

Companies Featured

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

B. Braun SE

Dexcom Inc.

Embecta Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Insulet Corp.

Lifescan IP Holdings LLC

Lilly USA LLC

Medtronic

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Terumo Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yv2w9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment