Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry Worth $241.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Public-Private Partnerships and Industry Collaborations Present Lucrative Business Opportunities

The global diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to expand from $134.9 billion in 2025 to $241.5 billion by the close of 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This increase reflects burgeoning opportunities in the health sector to manage diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder with potentially severe health impacts.
The report offers a thorough analysis of market trends, segmenting the diabetes market by product categories: diabetes therapeutics, diabetes monitoring devices, and insulin delivery devices. Diabetes therapeutics involve both injectable therapies like Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) and insulin and oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). Meanwhile, diabetes monitoring devices are separated into blood glucose test strips (BGTS), blood glucose meters, lancets, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The insulin delivery category includes devices like insulin pumps, pens, syringes, and more.
Further, the market segmentation extends to end-user categories such as hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and diagnostic centers, providing a comprehensive view of the market landscape across various domains.
Geographically, the study maps out expansive coverage, delving into regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, analyzing key countries within these areas. It evaluates pertinent driving trends, challenges, and the wider vendor landscape, shedding light on the evolving dynamics within this industry.
Special focus is placed on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, tracking emerging technologies that impact the marketplace. This includes insights from Porter's Five Forces model, plus analyses of global supply chains.
- 161 data tables and 72 additional tables enrich this report.
- The report examines historic revenue from 2022 to 2024, offering estimates for 2025 and projections through 2030.
- Market size estimates provide revenue prospects by product type, end user, and region.
- Market dynamics are unpacked, revealing opportunities and challenges, regulatory impacts, and economic variables.
- Sustainability trends and ESG innovations are explored, detailing consumer attitudes and corporate ESG ratings.
- The report highlights relevant patents, showcasing significant industry innovations.
- Industry structures, market shares, and strategic initiatives are analyzed, along with M&A activity and venture funding prospects.
- Company profiles include major players like Abbott, Dexcom, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Co., and Sanofi.
Ultimately, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the critical elements driving the global diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market, offering valuable insights for stakeholders seeking to navigate this rapidly evolving domain.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$134.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$241.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Technological Advances
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Epidemiology of Diabetes
- Regional Distribution
- Gender Distribution
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants (Low to Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low to Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)
- Threat of Substitutes (Low)
- Competition in the Industry (Low to Moderate)
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Healthcare Spending
- Insurance Coverage and Reimbursement Policies
- Technological Advances
- The U.S. Tariff Scenario
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Changing Lifestyle Habits
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Diabetes Care
- Limited Healthcare Access in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
- Market Opportunities
- Integration of AI, IoT and Wearables for Remote Monitoring
- Government Funding and Initiatives
- Growing Public-Private Partnerships and Industry Collaborations
- Market Challenges
- Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Frameworks
- U.S.
- Europe
- Other Regions
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Next-Generation Insulin Delivery Systems
- Multi-GLP Agonist
- Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring
- Artificial Intelligence
- Analysis of Clinical Trials
- Key Takeaways
- Analysis of Clinical Trials by Type of Study
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Leading Applicant
- Patents, by Leading Patent Holder
- Patents, by Jurisdiction
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market, by Product
- Key Takeaways
- Diabetes Therapeutics
- Diabetes Monitoring Devices and Accessories
- Insulin Delivery Devices
- Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market, by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Home Care Setting
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Lilly
- Abbott
- Dexcom
- Medtronic
- Embecta Corp.
- Key Strategic Developments
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG in Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics
- Key ESG Issues
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- Emerging Start-ups/Market Disruptors
Companies Featured
- Abbott
- AstraZeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- B. Braun SE
- Dexcom Inc.
- Embecta Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Insulet Corp.
- Lifescan IP Holdings LLC
- Lilly USA LLC
- Medtronic
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Sanofi
- Terumo Corp.
