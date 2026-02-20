20 February 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE DISRUPTION EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities. The Swap Provider and the Issuer have agreed to amend the Severe Disruption Event Threshold for the Affected Securities (the “Threshold Amendment”). Pursuant to Condition 15.2, the Trustee may agree to any modification of any Trust Deed what is in the opinion of the Trustee not materially prejudicial to the interests of ETP Securityholders. The Threshold Amendment is not materially prejudicial to the interests of the ETP Securityholders and therefore this change is permitted under the Conditions

The Issuer announces that from the date of this notice, the Severe Disruption Event Threshold for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

Primary Ticker Name of Impacted Security ISIN Amended Severe Disruption Event Threshold 1 3BRS WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRK35 30% 2 3NGS WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short XS2819843223 30% 3 WTID WisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil IE00BVFZGC04 100% 4 BRND WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil IE00BVFZGD11 100%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the Threshold Amendment (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be the date of this notice.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com

