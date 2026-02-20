State of the Digital World Industry, Q4 2025 Review: Market Dynamics, Emerging Opportunities, Technological Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Digital World Industry - Fourth Quarter Review" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers a deep dive into the digital world verticals, showcasing key sectors such as technology, connectivity, and intelligent systems. Covering a diverse range of topics including instrumentation, safety, engineering, photonics, and IT, the report provides an inclusive overview designed to engage readers with insights into market dynamics, emerging opportunities, and technological advancements.

Readers will find analysis bolstered by secondary research, with illustrative graphs, charts, and infographics detailing market size, growth rates, and investment trends. These elements illuminate the transformative effects of digital technologies on the global market landscape.

For those seeking a deeper exploration of these verticals, we offer various resources including syndicated market research reports, custom research reports, and specialized data deliverables. This tiered approach is crafted to align with diverse informational needs, aiding in strategic decision-making and detailed evaluations of market and technical aspects.

Key Findings

The global machine vision systems market is projected to grow from $15.9 billion in 2025 to $24.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

The humanoid robots market, valued at $1.9 billion in 2025, is expected to surge to $11 billion by 2030, marking a significant CAGR of 42.8%.

Data center networking is set to expand from $45.8 billion in 2025 to $103 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.6%.

