Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy® Pill Achieves Strong First-Month Uptake, Signaling Expanding Demand for Oral GLP-1s in Obesity

Exton, PA, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The obesity treatment landscape continues to evolve rapidly as demand for GLP-1–based therapies remains strong and competition intensifies. Novo Nordisk’s December 2025 FDA approval of Wegovy® (semaglutide), the first oral GLP-1 approved for chronic weight management, marked a pivotal expansion beyond injectable options. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly’s oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, is advancing toward anticipated approval in Q2 2026, further intensifying competition in a market that financial analysts project could exceed $100 billion globally over the next decade.

New findings from Spherix Global Insights’ Launch Dynamix™: Wegovy Pill in Obesity series indicate that the first oral GLP-1 approved for weight loss gained meaningful traction among both primary care physicians (PCPs) and endocrinologists within its first month on the market.

In its first month post-launch, over 70% of surveyed physicians report prescribing the Wegovy pill. Specifically, 73% of PCPs (n=48) and 78% of endocrinologists (n=51) indicate they have already prescribed the therapy since its January launch. Among non-prescribers, intent remains high: nearly all PCPs (98%) and 88% of endocrinologists expect to prescribe within six months of approval.

Unaided awareness rose sharply following approval. In February 2026, 60% of PCPs and 78% of endocrinologists cited the Wegovy pill as a top-of-mind weight loss therapy—up from just 14% and 11%, respectively, in November 2025 prior to approval.

Importantly, early data suggest the oral GLP-1 may expand the overall obesity treatment market rather than simply cannibalize injectable use. While some uptake is expected from injectable Wegovy® and Lilly’s Zepbound® (tirzepatide), projected gains in share for the oral formulation exceed anticipated losses among established injectable competitors—indicating potential net market growth driven in part by patients who previously deferred treatment due to injection concerns.

As competition from orforglipron approaches, differentiation across efficacy, tolerability, administration requirements (including fasting considerations), and access will likely shape adoption patterns among oral and injectable GLP-1 therapies. Spherix will continue tracking brand perceptions, patient segmentation trends, promotional reach, and real-world share shifts in upcoming monthly waves of Launch Dynamix™: Wegovy Pill in Obesity, providing stakeholders with a continuous, data-driven view of how the oral GLP-1 landscape evolves.

