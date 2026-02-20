Syncx Accelerates the Future of Locums Staffing with Major Platform Enhancements and Rapid AI Expansion

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncx today announced a major wave of platform enhancements and AI-driven capabilities that are available starting February 23rd and rolling out through March. These investments reinforce Syncx’s position as one of the fastest, most intelligent, and most scalable VMS and MSP platforms in the Locums market - built to help health systems and staffing partners fill roles faster and operate with greater efficiency.

The latest updates include a fully refreshed Syncx VMS interface paired with significant performance improvements. The modernized UI delivers a cleaner, more intuitive experience while preserving existing workflows. At the same time, platform optimizations have increased speeds by up to 60 percent in key locations, enabling users to move through critical workflows faster without retraining or disruption. The refreshed interface also establishes a scalable foundation for continued feature expansion.

Syncx is rapidly expanding its embedded AI capabilities through Felix, its platform-wide AI assistant. Felix is now being embedded across the Locums lifecycle, with new capabilities and functionality coming online in the weeks ahead. These enhancements enable users to streamline daily operational tasks such as job creation, candidate evaluation, scheduling, and real-time data discovery all within a single platform.

AI-powered candidate risk assessments are now available to provide early risk insights when candidates enter the workflow, supporting faster and more confident decision-making. Felix also delivers real-time summaries and contextual insights to reduce cognitive load and accelerate reviews.

Beyond AI, Syncx is introducing expanded platform integrations that bridge permanent and Locums hiring. Health systems can now open permanent roles to Locums and Perm agencies directly from their ATS, with unified workflows designed to reduce friction and shorten time-to-fill.

Operational speed remains a core focus. Accelerated onboarding now enables new customers to go live in as little as two weeks, while upcoming unified notifications, and advanced analytics will further enhance visibility, responsiveness, and workforce optimization.

“These investments reflect our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation at speed,” said Doug Shaener, CEO at Syncx. “This release represents a major step forward, and it’s part of a disciplined roadmap that will continue to deliver meaningful platform advancements on a regular cadence for our customers.”

