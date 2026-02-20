Norda Stelo Renews Its B Corp Certification

The company reaffirms its commitment to sustainable and responsible engineering.

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norda Stelo announces the renewal of its B Corp recertification, an international recognition awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of environmental, social, and governance performance. This attests to the company’s ongoing improvement of responsible practices for the benefit of its employees, clients, partners, and communities.

In accordance with the requirements of the B Corp movement, the recertification process is mandatory every three years. It is neither automatic nor guaranteed. Following a rigorous evaluation conducted by B Lab, the company achieved a score of 90.3, an improvement from its previous score.

“This recertification is a source of great pride. For Norda Stelo, being a B Corp means choosing a business model where performance is also measured by the impact we have on the world,” says Alex Brisson, President and CEO of Norda Stelo.

Through its projects, Norda Stelo actively contributes to climate and industrial transition by integrating sustainable development principles into the design, optimization, and management of infrastructures; particularly through asset durability, environmental risk reduction, and the adoption of digital solutions that promote informed decision-making. Being a B Corp also means putting people and societal impact at the heart of decisions: Norda Stelo is committed to offering a responsible and engaging workplace, promoting ethical and transparent management practices, and exerting a positive influence within its ecosystem.

“The B Corp recertification confirms that our success is measured not only by the performance of our projects, but also by the positive impact we generate for society and the environment. We believe that we can, and must, play a role in the transition toward more responsible practices. We will continue this approach with the same rigour, transparency, and ambition to contribute to a more sustainable future for all,” adds Alex Brisson.

By renewing its certification, Norda Stelo confirms its place among companies that prioritize societal impact. Through the integration of ESG criteria into its projects and the adoption of responsible management practices, the company aims to exceed industry standards and become a leader in sustainable engineering in Canada.

