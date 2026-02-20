SoundThinking Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results Date and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Date

SoundThinking will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.soundthinking.com/. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-8029 (USA) or 1-201-689-8029 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Ralph Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the ROTH Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, California on March 23-24, 2026. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or SoundThinking’s investor relations team at ahira@soleburystrat.com.

