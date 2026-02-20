Lifeward Announces Reverse Share Split

HUDSON, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology designed to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that effective with the open of the market on February 24, 2026, the Company will complete a 1-for-12 reverse split of its ordinary shares.

On January 6, 2026, the Company’s shareholders voted to authorize the Company’s Board of Directors to determine whether to effect a reverse share split of the Company’s ordinary shares and, if so, to set a ratio to be effective on a date to be determined by the Board. The Company’s shareholders also voted to authorize the Company’s Board of Directors to approve conforming amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association to reflect any such reverse share split. Pursuant to such authority, the Board resolved to effect the reverse share split at the ratio of 1-for-12 shares, and to amend the Company’s Articles of Association accordingly. As a result, every twelve (12) issued and outstanding ordinary shares will automatically combine into one (1) ordinary share. In conjunction with the reverse split, the Company’s Board of Directors also voted to increase the Company’s authorized share capital to 100,000,000 shares, pursuant to authority granted by the shareholders.

The Company believes that implementing the reverse split will assist in its efforts to meet the Nasdaq continued listing standards and to have its ordinary shares remain listed and traded on Nasdaq. In particular, the Company expects the reverse split to increase the per share price and bid price of its ordinary shares above the minimum $1.00 per share threshold required by Nasdaq.

The Company’s ordinary shares will be assigned a new CUSIP number (M8216Q309) and are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on February 24, 2026.

No certificates or scrip representing fractional ordinary shares will be issued upon consummation of the reverse split, and such fractional share interests will not entitle the owner thereof to vote or to any rights of a holder of the Company’s ordinary shares. All fractional shares to which a shareholder would be entitled will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

The reverse split will apply to the Company’s outstanding warrants, including pre-funded warrants, and stock options. The number of ordinary shares into which these outstanding securities are convertible or exercisable will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the reverse split. The exercise prices of any outstanding warrants or stock options will also be proportionately adjusted in accordance with the terms of those securities and the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The Company expects to have its issued and outstanding ordinary shares decrease from approximately 18.3 million pre-split shares to approximately 1.5 million post-split shares outstanding as a result of the reverse split.

To learn more about the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward) and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 concerning Lifeward, Oramed, the strategic investment and partnership agreement with Oramed (collectively, the “Proposed Transactions”) and other matters. Such forward looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others: Lifeward’s and Oramed’s management teams’ expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: the reverse share split allowing us to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, the structure, timing and completion of the Proposed Transactions; perceived benefits or opportunities of the Proposed Transactions; timing of closing of the Proposed Transactions, expected proceeds, expectations regarding the use of proceeds, and impact on ownership structure; the anticipated timing of the closing; the future operations of Lifeward, including research and development activities; the nature, strategy and focus of Lifeward; anticipated clinical drug development activities and related timelines, including the initiation of the planned clinical trial and other clinical results; the sufficiency of post-transaction resources to support the advancement of Lifeward’s pipeline through certain milestones and the time period over which Lifeward’s post-transaction capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Proposed Transactions; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Proposed Transactions; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company’s ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer and transitioning the manufacturing of its ReWalk products to its in-house manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Almog Adar

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward



E: media@golifeward.com

E: ir@golifeward.com