NEXE Innovations Ships 315,000 BPI-Certified Compostable Coffee Pods Year‑to‑Date and Introduces 8 New SKUs

WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce it has shipped 315,000 BPI-certified compostable coffee pods year-to-date to two existing customers, reflecting accelerating repeat demand and SKU expansion.

The orders were fulfilled for ecoBeans Coffee and a North American office coffee services (OCS) distributor, reinforcing NEXE’s growing footprint in both retail and commercial channels. The shipments included 20 SKUs, of which 8 were newly introduced products, demonstrating product line expansion and deeper customer penetration. After demonstrating commercial success through targeted SKU trials, our North American OCS distribution partner is actively exploring converting additional brands to the NEXE Pod platform. Importantly, this review extends to portions of their well-established business, reflecting confidence in our technology as a scalable, long-term solution.

In addition to building a solid base of recurring revenue, NEXE continues to engage with multiple national coffee brands that are evaluating a transition to the compostable single-serve coffee pod market, which we believe reflects increasing interest in environmentally friendly solutions. As awareness of the NEXE Pod increases, NEXE Innovations is also seeing an increase in inbound inquiries from potential customers.

“We are building durable revenue streams through repeat demand and product expansion,” stated Ash Guglani, President and Director, NEXE Innovations. “We believe that our engagement with national coffee brands will position NEXE to capture market share in the single-serve coffee market.”

The NEXE Pod is fully compostable and compatible with Keurig®* brewing systems. Certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), the pod meets strict North American standards for industrial compostability, including disintegration, biodegradation, toxin-free composition, plant-safe compost output, and PFAS-free requirements.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

invest@nexeinnovations.com

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the Company's partnership with ecoBeans, the purchase order from ecoBeans, potential future purchase orders, and continuing growth with more partners. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2025 and the quarter ended August 31, 2025 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

