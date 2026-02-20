Draganfly Welcomes Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Michel Gauthier to Military Advisory Board in Support of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

Ottawa, ON, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of drone solutions, software, and robotics, today announced the appointment of Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Michel Gauthier to its Military Advisory Board.

The appointment comes as Canada advances its renewed Defence Industrial Strategy, a national framework focused on strengthening sovereign defence production, accelerating innovation, modernizing procurement, and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains.

Lieutenant-General Gauthier brings more than 36 years of distinguished service with the Canadian Armed Forces. He served as Commander of the Canadian Expeditionary Force Command (CEFCOM), where he was responsible for operational command of Canadian Forces deployed internationally, including during Canada’s mission in Afghanistan. In that role, he oversaw strategic planning, coalition coordination, and mission execution across complex theatres of operation.

Since retiring from active service, Lt-Gen (Ret’d) Gauthier has remained closely engaged in defence, security, and public policy advisory work, including senior roles in government relations and strategic advisory services. His experience bridges military leadership, defence policy, and public-private collaboration, areas that are central to Canada’s evolving industrial defence priorities.

“We are honoured to welcome Lieutenant-General Gauthier to Draganfly’s Advisory Board,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Draganfly. “His distinguished military leadership, deep understanding of Canada’s defence architecture, and proven expertise in government and international engagement will be invaluable as we work with Canada in its newly announced and rapidly expanding Defence Industrial Strategy. His decision to join Draganfly represents a powerful strategic endorsement of our technology, our mission, and our growing role within the sovereign defence ecosystem.”

Canada’s renewed defence industrial focus emphasizes expanded domestic production capacity, accelerated R&D investment, resilient supply chains, and support for advanced technologies including AI-enabled systems, robotics, and autonomous platforms. Draganfly, as an unmanned aerial system and technology platform manufacturer, is positioned to contribute meaningfully to these national objectives.

The Company continues to expand its engagement within defence and government markets through manufacturing, advisory leadership, and product innovation designed to meet the operational needs of modern military environments.

