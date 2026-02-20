CT3 Launches On-Chain Commerce Ecosystem and Debuts First OpenSea Integration

London, UK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT3 has announced the launch of the CT3 On-Chain Commerce Ecosystem - a Web3 layer for businesses that enables companies to distribute digital products through NFT access keys backed by decentralized storage.

With this release, CT3 introduces a full-cycle flow for digital commerce: sellers upload a digital product to CT3, receive an NFT “key,” and list it on supported marketplaces. When the NFT is purchased, ownership transfers to the buyer’s wallet, and the buyer can instantly access and download the file via CT3. The first marketplace integration has already been successfully launched with OpenSea.

Why it matters

Digital sales are still burdened by payment gateways, chargebacks, manual fulfillment, and fragmented tools. CT3 replaces this complexity with a wallet-first model: purchase → ownership → instant delivery, available globally and 24/7, without the need for traditional storefront infrastructure.

Advantages vs Existing Solutions

Delivery like an online store - without manual work : The seller doesn’t need to send files by email or in private messages; the buyer receives access automatically right after the purchase.

The seller doesn’t need to send files by email or in private messages; the buyer receives access automatically right after the purchase. The product can’t be “swapped” after the sale : The file is stored in CT3, and access is granted via an NFT key. The key’s ownership history is visible on-chain and serves as transparent proof of purchase and ownership

: The file is stored in CT3, and access is granted via an NFT key. The key’s ownership history is visible on-chain and serves as transparent proof of purchase and ownership It’s visible whether a digital product has already been used: CT3 can mark whether the file has already been downloaded using that key. This makes it possible to distinguish a “new” digital product from one that has already been used.

CT3 can mark whether the file has already been downloaded using that key. This makes it possible to distinguish a “new” digital product from one that has already been used. Safer for resales : Buyers can check the status before purchasing on the secondary market - not downloaded / already downloaded (Unredeemed / Redeemed) - and make a decision based on that.

Buyers can check the status before purchasing on the secondary market - not downloaded / already downloaded (Unredeemed / Redeemed) - and make a decision based on that. Trust mechanism for businesses : CT3 provides seller verification and a trust badge, along with a basic process for handling disputes - helping reduce fraud and increase transparency.

About CT3

CT3 is a company that has been operating since 2022 and is developing a decentralized cloud storage solution: you upload a file, it is stored across a distributed network, and access is granted through an NFT key. This approach virtually eliminates the risk of shutdowns, data leaks, and makes cyberattacks significantly harder: data is split into fragments and stored on different nodes, access is controlled cryptographically, and the system does not rely on a single provider- so there is no single point of failure.

At the core of CT3’s philosophy are three principles: security, anonymity, and freedom of speech. The company believes that everyone has the right to protect their data, maintain privacy, and express their thoughts freely without fear of censorship or information leaks.

Invitation for sellers to collaborate

CT3 invites sellers of digital products to collaborate - including licenses, subscriptions, tickets, certificates, promo codes, private releases, as well as databases and datasets. Anyone looking for wallet-native distribution with automated delivery and a verifiable usage status can contact CT3 to join the first wave of merchants.

Useful Links



CT3 Website: https://ct-3.ltd/

CT3 Secure storage: сt-3.cloud

X (Twitter): https://x.com/ct3_io

Telegram: https://t.me/ct3_io

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ct-3-secure-storage/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



