CDT Acquires Strategic Stake in Sarborg to Transform its AI-Driven Asset Strategy

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a strategic transaction to acquire a 20% equity stake in Sarborg Limited (“Sarborg”), an agentic AI signature intelligence business operating across multiple industrial sectors.

The investment formalizes and deepens the existing collaboration between CDT and Sarborg, which has already supported the evaluation of CDT’s clinical assets through Sarborg’s proprietary signature analysis and artificial intelligence capabilities. Sarborg’s business is built on the principle that biological, chemical and industrial signatures can function as a universal data language to identify, interpret and generate high-value opportunities. By analyzing, matching and learning from large-scale signature datasets, Sarborg generates ranked, data-driven outputs that inform scientific and commercial decision making.

CDT believes that acquiring a stake in Sarborg enhances strategic alignment between the two businesses and provides shareholders with increased growth opportunities. Sarborg has developed a proprietary intellectual property portfolio that includes solid-form and cocrystal assets, together with signature-based analytical capabilities. Both companies share a focus on solid-form development, creating clear scientific and commercial synergies and the potential for complementary asset strategies over time.

The transaction provides CDT shareholders with exposure to a growing business whose activities extend beyond pharmaceuticals into additional sectors where signature analysis can be applied. CDT believes this broader participation offers the opportunity to benefit from Sarborg’s continued expansion while maintaining a focused approach to advancing CDT’s own asset portfolio.

“Our collaboration with Sarborg has already demonstrated the value of data-driven, signature-led analysis in evaluating and identifying opportunities across our portfolio,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive of CDT. “By acquiring a significant stake in Sarborg, we are strengthening that relationship and aligning ourselves with a business whose innovative approach and intellectual property are highly complementary to our own. We believe this transaction enhances strategic flexibility and creates additional avenues for long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

The total consideration for the acquisition is $115,000,000 to be settled through the issuance of 598,005 new common stock in CDT and 109,978,918 pre-funded warrants, the issuance and exercise of which are subject to shareholder approval. There is a further deferred consideration of $8,000,000, which is payable on completion of future fundraising activities. Dr. Regan is a Director and CEO of CDT; he is also a Director of Sarborg.

About Sarborg Limited

Sarborg Limited is an agentic AI signature intelligence business, built on the principle that signatures can function as a universal data language to identify, interpret, and generate high-value opportunities across multiple sectors. By analyzing, matching, and learning from biological, chemical, and industrial signatures, Sarborg’s agents create a continuously evolving network of intelligence-driven insights. Please refer to www.sarborg.com for further information.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

