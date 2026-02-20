NANO Nuclear Expands its Nuclear Policy Leadership Expertise with the Appointment of U.S. Government Veteran Sarah Lennon as its International Nuclear Policy Advisor

New York, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarah Lennon as its International Nuclear Policy Advisor.

Sarah is a seasoned national security and nuclear energy policy leader with three decades of distinguished service across the U.S. Government, bringing deep expertise in nuclear security, nonproliferation, international cooperation, and strategic planning.

“It is a pleasure to join the NANO Nuclear team,” said Sarah Lennon, International Nuclear Policy Advisor of NANO Nuclear. “Throughout my career at the U.S. Department of Energy, I have worked to support the advancement of nuclear technologies and the expansion of nuclear energy in the United States and abroad. At NANO Nuclear, I look forward to applying that experience to help navigate international policy and regulatory frameworks and support the evolution of the Company’s projects toward their construction, testing, regulatory licensing and eventual commercial deployment, contributing to a more sustainable and reliable baseload energy future.”

Prior to joining NANO Nuclear, Sarah served as Senior Policy Advisor for Strategic Planning in the Office of Enterprise Planning and Analysis at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), where she provided senior-level guidance on enterprise-wide priorities and long-term strategy. Previously, she held a series of senior leadership roles within DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy, including Director for Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Nuclear Energy Policy and Cooperation, advancing U.S. engagement on global nuclear energy and nonproliferation issues.

“We are thrilled to welcome a professional of Sarah’s caliber to the team,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “Her deep experience in nuclear policy and regulatory affairs, developed over her years of service at the DOE and NNSA, will be an invaluable asset as we engage with international stakeholders and advance our projects, notably our lead project the KRONOS MMR™ modular microreactor energy system, in the United States and beyond. Sarah’s insights and leadership strengthen our policy strategy and support the responsible development of our proprietary technologies.”

Sarah’s career also includes senior advisory roles at the Department of State and the National Counterterrorism Center where she served as Chief of the WMD–Terrorism Group, and key liaison positions strengthening coordination between DOE and NNSA. She also served as Special Assistant for Russia to the Secretary of Energy and as a LEGIS Fellow at the Brookings Institution, where Sarah drafted nuclear security legislation on Capitol Hill.

A Presidential Management Fellow by entry into federal service, Sarah holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.A. from the Monterey Institute of International Studies, with a focus on Russian studies and nuclear nonproliferation. Her contributions have been recognized with numerous honors, including the DOE/NNSA Distinguished Career Service Award, multiple Secretary of Energy awards, and national and community recognitions for exemplary service and leadership.

“As we advance our technologies and expand our engagement on the global stage, adding leaders with Sarah’s experience and perspective is essential,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “Her appointment underscores the progress we have made as a company in just a few short years as well as the seriousness with which we are building a team capable of executing on our long-term vision.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS™, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

