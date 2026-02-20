20/20 BioLabs to Host Virtual Investor Webinar on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time





GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX), an early market leader in cutting-edge, AI-powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, announced today that it will hold a virtual investor webinar on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

20/20 BioLabs President and CEO Jonathan Cohen will host the webinar to discuss the company’s recent Nasdaq listing, OneTest™ for Cancer™ AI powered multi-cancer early detection (“MCED”) blood test, One Test for Longevity™ expected to be launched before the end February, ongoing initiatives, and upcoming milestones. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Virtual Investor Webinar

February 26, 2026

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast and Presentation:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PCF8MVQOTEakBLccjP3ePg

A webcast replay link will be available following the call and can be found at https://ir.2020biolabs.com/.

Investors who would like to submit their questions in advance can do so by sending them to AIDX@mzgroup.us.

On February 19, 2026, 20/20 BioLabs was listed and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AIDX.”

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, expected to launch in the first half of 2026. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, actionable tests can be conveniently accessed at home using new, upper arm collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

20/20 BioLabs’ pioneering Clinical Laboratory Innovation Accelerator, or CLIAx, is a shared CLIA laboratory for overseas diagnostics start-ups seeking to launch novel lab tests in the US without the expense of establishing and operating their own, independent lab. The Company’s legacy business also includes a pioneering field test kit for screening suspicious powders for bioterror agents known as BioCheck. For more information visit 2020biolabs.com.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

AIDX@mzgroup.us

