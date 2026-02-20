ParaZero Secures Additional DefendAir Count-UAS System Order from A Second Branch at an Israeli Defense Entity

Kfar Saba, Israel, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced the receipt of an additional order from a second branch at an Israeli defense entity for its advanced DefendAir™ multi-layered Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution. This additional order builds on the Company’s successful first deployment with an Israeli defense entity earlier this year and underscores the growing trust in ParaZero’s innovative net-based interception technology.

The new order includes:

Specialized Launchers : High-precision net-launchers designed for rapid deployment in urban and field environments, enabling soft-kill interception of hostile drones with minimal collateral damage.

: High-precision net-launchers designed for rapid deployment in urban and field environments, enabling soft-kill interception of hostile drones with minimal collateral damage. Interception Pods : net-pods compatible with handheld, stationary, and drone-mounted configurations, providing layered defense for troops, convoys, and critical infrastructure.

: net-pods compatible with handheld, stationary, and drone-mounted configurations, providing layered defense for troops, convoys, and critical infrastructure. Training Package: A comprehensive suite of simulation-based and live-fire training modules to ensure operational readiness, including system integration, maintenance, and tactical deployment scenarios.

This expanded contract highlights DefendAir’s proven effectiveness in real-world trials, including recent demonstrations achieving 100% interception rates against high-speed threats, such as FPV kamikaze drones and heavy-lift logistics platforms. The system’s non-explosive, patent-protected net-launching mechanism offers a safe, cost-effective alternative to traditional C-UAS methods, providing a credibale solution for the evolving drone threat on all of its conficurations.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with leading Israeli Defense Entities through this second order form an additional branch,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero. “We believe that DefendAir represents a paradigm shift in counter-drone technology, and this contract validates our commitment to delivering reliable, innovative solutions that enhance national security. We look forward to potentially supporting more defense entities around the world with our cutting-edge systems and expert training.”

