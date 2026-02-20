Hair Cuttery Family of Brands Partners with amika





MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair Cuttery Family of Brands (Hair Cuttery), the parent company of Hair Cuttery and Bubbles, announced a new partnership with amika, a haircare brand known for its inclusive philosophy and effective formulas. Beginning February 23, 2026, amika will be available across all 500+ Hair Cuttery and Bubbles locations nationwide, significantly expanding the professional haircare products and services available to our customers. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in Hair Cuttery’s evolution and reinforces its commitment to delivering gold-standard experiences for both Guests and Salon Professionals.

Through this partnership, Hair Cuttery and Bubbles salons will introduce amika as both professional home haircare products and an in-salon treatment, giving guests access to thoughtful, high-performance haircare designed for every hair type. Built on the belief that all hair is welcome, amika aligns with Hair Cuttery’s people-first approach and unwavering dedication to accessibility, care, and results.

The rollout introduces amika’s Soulfood Nourishing Mask as a professional in-salon conditioning treatment, designed to deliver deep hydration and softness with visible results. Available as an add-on service, the treatment helps keep hair healthy between appointments. In addition to the in-salon conditioning treatment, amika retail collections, including Normcore and Kure, will be available for Guests to maintain their results at home.

“This partnership reflects our continued momentum and focus on retail growth,” said Eric Bakken, President and CEO of Hair Cuttery. “Guests are looking for high-performing, inclusive haircare that's backed by industry experts, and amika allows us to meet that demand in a meaningful way. It strengthens our retail and service offerings, empowers our Salon Professionals, and supports our long-term vision for our brands.”

The introduction of amika reinforces Hair Cuttery’s ongoing investment in innovation, education, and product offerings that empower Stylists while simplifying the Guest Journey. Bakken added. “We’re focused on delivering unforgettable experiences that champion individuality and confidence, and amika brings a fresh perspective that strengthens our ability to do exactly that.”

“The shared commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and stylist expertise made this partnership a natural fit for us,” said Chelsea Riggs, founding member and CEO of amika. “As we continue to grow our community, we’re excited to meet our friends where they are, welcome new ones, and stay true to our belief that all hair is welcome.”

The partnership will roll out across all salons, with in-salon services and take-home options available to Guests.



ABOUT HAIR CUTTERY FAMILY OF BRANDS

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands (HCFB) is the official home of Hair Cuttery®, Bubbles®, and Cibu®. As a multi-brand company of hair salons and professional styling products, HCFB provides an affordable indulgence for all. Putting our Stylists at the heart of our business allows us to embrace a hospitality-driven approach to hair care. After relaunching in 2020 with a mission to create human connections by giving the confidence of style, our company empowers thousands of Salon Professionals to deliver exceptional Guest service. HCFB continues to transform the beauty industry by adopting tech solutions that personalize the Guest experience inside and outside of the salon. We are the everything hair experience for your entire family. For more information, visit haircuttery.com and bubblessalons.com .

ABOUT AMIKA

amika means friend. We’re a fearless, Brooklyn-born haircare brand and a friend to all hair, hairstylists, the planet, and you. We are devoted to caring for your hair while cultivating community + self-expression. amika is salon-raised, has a superfruit soul, and is rooted in results for all strands. We flip hair rules on their head and make prestige haircare joyful and accessible to everyone. At amika, all hair is welcome. For more information, visit www.loveamika.com .

Contacts: Jacob Kramer

Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer

Phone: (877) 319-3919

Email: jkramer@haircuttery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99b0140e-03a7-44ce-96ac-a66455003bd7