Riot Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Earnings Conference Call

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 earnings conference call for Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 P.M. EST.

This conference call will be available through an audio-only webcast. Please use this link here to register. Participants who choose to dial into the call in the United States or internationally, please use this link here to register. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call ends, through this link.



About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s most trusted platform for powering and building digital infrastructure.

Riot’s mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company’s vertically integrated strategy spans Bitcoin mining, engineering, and the development of large-scale data center projects designed to support the growing demand for high-density computing. Riot currently operates Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, with engineering and fabrication capabilities in Denver and Houston. The Company is now expanding into data center development, strengthening its position as a foundational builder in the digital economy.

