SRx Health Solutions Increases Ownership of Opendoor Technologies by 30% and is Now Net Long Cryptocurrency Holdings

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") today announced increasing its ownership in the common stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc., a leading digital platform for residential real estate transactions. The Company has also further reduced its short position across its cryptocurrency portfolio of Bitcoin and Ethereum and is now net long its holdings.

