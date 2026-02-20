Bath & Body Works Officially Launches in Amazon’s U.S. Stores, Expanding Access to Its Iconic Fragrances and Most Loved Products

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works today announced its official launch in Amazon’s U.S. stores, making it easier than ever for consumers to discover and shop the brand’s iconic fragrances and most loved products.

Beginning today, consumers in the U.S. can explore a curated selection of Bath & Body Works’ iconic body care and home fragrances—including best sellers like Champagne Toast, A Thousand Wishes, Mahogany Teakwood, and Eucalyptus Spearmint—available in a wide range of fan-favorite forms such as fine fragrance mists, body wash, body cream, hand soap, 3-wick and single wick candles, Wallflowers, and more.

This launch establishes the first authorized Bath & Body Works storefront on the Amazon platform, giving consumers a trusted brand destination where they can shop with confidence. A thoughtfully tailored selection of signature fragrances and forms introduces new shoppers to the brand, while longtime customers get quick, convenient access to the products they love.

In November 2025, the brand introduced its Consumer First Formula, a strategic transformation plan to revitalize Bath & Body Works across brand, product, and marketplace by putting the consumer at the center. A key pillar of this plan includes expanding access and ease of discovery through third-party channels.

Last year the brand successfully entered 600 college campus stores across the U.S with a curated collection of Gen Z favorite products aimed at reaching new, younger consumers. Based on positive response to this distribution strategy and assortment, the footprint has now grown to more than 1,000 locations.



Also outlined in the Consumer First Formula is the promise to reignite the brand by showcasing Bath & Body Works’ global leadership in scent and self-care, building a brand consumers love, trust, and choose every day. With the official launch on Amazon, the brand is simultaneously unveiling an evolved brand identity which showcases Bath & Body Works in a new way for a modern consumer. Richer, more visually compelling storytelling celebrates the brand’s expertly crafted fragrances, high quality ingredients and effective formulas.

This new look debuts on Amazon and will expand to the brand’s owned channels later this year.

“Our Amazon launch reflects our commitment to bringing consumers what they want—seamless access to the products they love across an integrated marketplace,” said Maly Bernstein, Bath & Body Works Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re making discovery easier and elevating the brand at every touchpoint, ensuring a consistent, trusted experience that builds loyalty and showcases our best-in-class product leadership. This initiative highlights how we plan to grow: strategically, and always with the consumer at the center.”

Shop Bath & Body Works on Amazon at amazon.com/bathandbodyworks.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,934 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of November 1, 2025).

