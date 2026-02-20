NFTE's World Series of Innovation Reveals Top Global Ideas from Young Innovators

New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) celebrates the remarkable creativity of young innovators around the globe with the announcement of the 2025-2026 Imagination League winners in the 15th annual World Series of Innovation. Youth ages 5-12 competed for a chance to win $600 in prizes to support their educational endeavors.

“This year’s Imagination League winners remind us just how early creativity, empathy, and problem-solving begin,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, President & CEO of NFTE. “These young innovators looked at challenges like financial literacy and inclusion and responded with ideas that are thoughtful, hopeful, and rooted in real-world understanding. At NFTE, we believe that when children are given the space to imagine solutions, they begin building the mindset they’ll carry with them for life.”

NFTE also revealed the finalists for this year’s Impact League competition for ages 13-24, with winners set to be announced on April 21, 2026, at innovation.nfte.com.

This year’s competition engaged nearly 4,000 young people ages 5-24 from 47 countries, tapping into the creative power of youth worldwide to design bold solutions to pressing global challenges aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—from the responsible use of AI to improving health, financial security, and opportunity for all.

Imagination League Winners (Ages 5-12)

This year, 353 young people from around the world participated in one of two Imagination League challenges.

Aflatoun Better Together Challenge (SDG 10)

First Place: Regina T. with RuediCamas (Mexico)

Runner Up: Yumna A., Afifa F, Aisyah Z. and Khaliqa R. with Good Habit Bank (Indonesia)

Runner Up: Abdulaziz A. and Khalid M. with Arshidni (Saudi Arabia)

EverBank Little Savers Challenge (SDG 4)

First Place: Adithya D. with Needometer (USA)

Runner Up: Aria S. with Rainbow Saver (USA)

Runner Up: Amulya P. with Little CEOs (USA)

Impact League Finalists (Ages 13-24)

Worldwide, there is no shortage of emerging changemakers. The teens and young adults who competed solo or on teams in this year’s Impact League are among them. Their visionary ideas spanned six challenge categories sponsored by leading global organizations. While there is still a wait until the spring announcement of winners, NFTE is proud to unveil the Top 10 Impact League finalists in each challenge:

CBT Tech Climate Solutions Challenge (SDG 13)

SatSafe, South Korea

Klean Generation, USA

SmokeCast, Canada

EcoGrid Solutions, USA

Gravataí Support & Shelter Assist (GSSA), Brazil

Front Condensation Filter, South Korea

Water Desalination, Greece

WasteWise, India

Espérer, Bangladesh

AERORA, Mexico

Comerica Bank Skills for Success Challenge (SDG 4)

ElevatED Network, USA

SkillBridge, USA

SkillXpress, Bangladesh

Orzo, USA

Innovation Station Kits

UniQuest, Kazakhstan

EduPhysics, Kazakhstan

EduVators, Afghanistan

Align, USA

Wobble Academy, USA

EY Responsible AI Challenge (SDG 16)

Open Platform for Environmental Frameworks (opef.ai), USA

Jet2Integrate, Singapore

Sickle Scope, USA

AdaVox, USA

Holmes, USA

Nuevo, India

Dorado, USA

SasoGPT, USA

PatchBot, India

PoliAccess, USA

EverBank Financial Success Challenge (SDG 4)

Misaali, Pakistan

MoneyQuest, Taiwan

StockQuest Jr., USA

TeenGo, Ukraine

Finance Translated, USA

Baltimore Literacy Investing Monetary Platform (BLIMP), USA

SmartSpend, India

GreenCoin1der, China

SheCounts, USA

WealthSpark, USA

MetLife Foundation Good Health & Well-Being Challenge (SDG 3)

Treet, Australia

PureInk, China

SpinaFlex, China & Türkiye

VitaBridge, Macau

SuGuard, Kazakhstan

Bright Bikers, USA

Navis, USA

GaitMate, USA

TTalks, USA

CareBot, USA

PayPal Opportunity for All Challenge (SDG 8)

Buzz Cart, USA

Bridgr, USA

BUSI, Vietnam

LanchLoop, UAE

Liftoff, USA

StockSmart, USA

Neighborly, USA

FairHire AI, USA

Sindy, Russia

Kita, USA

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

