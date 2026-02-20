Gainwell Technologies and Medicaid Leaders to Highlight how States are Navigating H.R. 1 Requirements

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, will participate in the 2026 State Healthcare IT (HIT) Connect Summit Feb. 23-26 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, highlighting new technologies and best practices that help states successfully navigate the changes required by H.R. 1. Gainwell and state leaders will share actionable information about how state Medicaid departments are modernizing systems, improving program integrity, and advancing health outcomes.

“Following passage of H.R. 1, states must navigate rapid change across Medicaid and public health programs. They need partners who can deliver reliability, innovation, and measurable results,” said Bill Allison, Chief Client Officer, Gainwell Technologies. “We’re excited to share practical strategies and technologies that help agencies strengthen their programs and deliver better outcomes for the people they serve.”

Gainwell’s Alex Lanzafame, Senior Director of Product Development, will moderate a panel with current and former State Medicaid leaders and Gainwell experts focused on how to leverage shared data to streamline community engagement verification:

Community Engagement Across Programs: Shared Data, Continuous Coverage

Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Celestin G



This multi‑state panel will share integration frameworks and oversight metrics that help states streamline community engagement verification, improve member experience, and maximize value across Medicaid and related programs. Panelists include:

Alex Lanzafame, Gainwell Senior Director of Product Development (Moderator) Janet Mann, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Jen Strohecker, Founder of Strohecker Health Solutions and former Utah Medicaid Director Stephen Miller, CTO, Oklahoma Health Authority Greg Fischer, SVP, HMS Yasin Turkcan, SVP, Product and Innovation, Gainwell



Throughout the Summit, Gainwell experts will lead additional discussions on verification modernization, data activation, and community engagement strategies. Attendees can also schedule hands-on demos to explore Gainwell’s latest innovations, including AI-driven tools, modernized claims systems, and advanced analytics designed to improve performance, reduce costs, and streamline operations.

Modernizing Verification for H.R. 1 and Community Engagement

Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Celestin B



A panel of verification services experts—including HMS’s Greg Fischer—will examine how states can modernize income, employment, identity, and eligibility‑related verifications to improve accuracy, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen program integrity across health and human services.



The Data Transformation Blueprint for State Health Programs

Feb. 24, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Celestin C



Gainwell’s Kathy Bristow, Senior Vice President, Population Health Management, and Gayatri Rajamani, Vice President, Product Management, will outline how states can activate medical, pharmacy, behavioral, and social program data to drive person‑centered outcomes. The session will highlight emerging models, including the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), and practical steps for building a unified data strategy.

Summit attendees are also invited to visit the Gainwell booth to connect with experts and explore solutions tailored to state program needs.

“Our team is deeply committed to helping states modernize Medicaid with technology that is secure, scalable, and built for the future,” added Allison. “This Summit is an important opportunity to collaborate with state leaders and share what’s possible when innovation and mission-driven work come together.”

With more than 50 years of experience and support for over 70 million Medicaid and CHIP members nationwide, Gainwell brings unmatched scale, reliability, and insight to its state partners, empowering them to focus on what matters most: improving health outcomes.

