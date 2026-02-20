Change in the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Paavo Nõgene, Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp, has submitted an application to resign from the position of Chairman of the Management Board at his own request. Paavo Nõgene's authority as a member of the Management Board will expire on 23 May 2026.

The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has begun the search for a new Chairman of the Management Board.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 5615 7170