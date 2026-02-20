Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)

 | Source: Nokia Oyj Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
20 February 2026 at 16:00 EET

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heard, David
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 144067/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 251 Unit price: 6.3015

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 6.3015

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading