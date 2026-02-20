Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecasted to Reach USD 18 Billion by 2035 Driven by Rising Screening Adoption and AI-Enabled Diagnostic Advancements

Ottawa, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global prostate cancer diagnostics market size is valued at USD 10.34 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 18 billion by 2035, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.36% from 2026 to 2035.

Growth is being driven by greater awareness around routine screening, rapid advancements in technologies like AI-based imaging and non-invasive tests, and strong support from healthcare initiatives aimed at improving early diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Points

North America led the global prostate cancer diagnostics market in 2025, capturing the largest revenue share of 46%, driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased screening adoption.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by improving healthcare access, rising awareness, and growing investments in diagnostic technologies.

By test type, the confirmatory tests segment accounted for the largest share of 67% in 2025, owing to the high demand for accurate and definitive diagnostic procedures.

The preliminary tests segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR over the forecast period, fueled by increasing emphasis on early detection and routine screening.

By type, the adenocarcinoma segment dominated the market with a significant share of 91% in 2025, reflecting its high prevalence among prostate cancer cases.

The interstitial cell carcinoma segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period, driven by advancements in diagnostic capabilities and rising research focus.

By end-use, outpatient facilities held the largest market share in 2025, supported by the growing preference for cost-effective and accessible diagnostic services.

The hospitals segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period, attributed to the availability of advanced diagnostic equipment and comprehensive cancer care services.

What are Prostate Cancer Diagnostics?

Prostate cancer diagnostics is the process of detecting prostate cancer. The diagnostics involve procedures like Digital Rectal Exam, transrectal biopsy, PSA blood test, transperineal biopsy, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan. The advanced technologies, like CT scans and Transrectal Ultrasound, are used for the diagnosis of prostate cancer. The early diagnosis of prostate cancer offers benefits like minimizing mortality, enhancing risk assessment, improving outcomes of treatment, peace of mind, and increasing treatment options.

Cancer is a disease that involves uncontrolled cell growth. The common types of cancer are lung, prostate, breast, skin, and colorectal. The treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, and others are used for cancer. The factors like unhealthy diets, radiation, aging, genetic mutations, chemical exposures, infections, obesity, and chemical exposure can cause cancer. The various diagnosis methods for cancer are histopathological studies of tissue, computed tomography, molecular biology techniques, biopsy, radiography, and MRI.

Government Initiatives for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics:

EU PRAISE-U Project: This initiative is establishing pilot programs across Europe to implement risk-stratified screening that combines PSA testing with MRI to reduce unnecessary biopsies. UK NHS TRANSFORM Trial: This massive government-funded study is testing multiple methods, including genetic testing and "fast" MRI, to determine the most effective way to screen the general population. US VA ProGRESS Study: The Department of Veterans Affairs is evaluating the use of polygenic risk scores to tailor screening for veterans based on their specific genetic risk profiles. EU Cancer Imaging Initiative: This program is building a massive database of medical images to help develop and train AI tools for more accurate and automated prostate cancer detection. NHS AI "One-Stop Shop" Trial: This pilot uses artificial intelligence to provide same-day MRI results and biopsies, aiming to shorten the diagnostic pathway from weeks to a single day. NIH RESPOND Study: This National Cancer Institute initiative focuses on identifying why certain populations are at higher risk to improve the precision of diagnostics for aggressive prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence : AI-powered software is increasingly used to assist radiologists in interpreting multiparametric MRI scans, significantly improving the accuracy of lesion detection and reducing human error.

: AI-powered is increasingly used to assist radiologists in interpreting multiparametric MRI scans, significantly improving the accuracy of lesion detection and reducing human error. Rise of Liquid Biopsies : There is a growing shift toward non-invasive blood and urine-based molecular tests that detect circulating tumor DNA or specific biomarkers to help determine if a traditional tissue biopsy is even necessary.

: There is a growing shift toward non-invasive blood and urine-based molecular tests that detect circulating tumor DNA or specific to help determine if a traditional tissue biopsy is even necessary. Adoption of PSMA-PET Imaging: The market is rapidly moving toward the use of Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) PET/CT scans, which provide far superior sensitivity for detecting the spread of cancer compared to conventional bone or CT scans.



Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Opportunity

Growing Prostate Cancer

The growing number of older men and the sedentary lifestyle of individuals increase the risk of prostate cancer. The strong focus on lowering unnecessary biopsies and the easy availability of screening programs increases adoption of prostate cancer diagnostics. The increased utilization of patient-specific treatment helps market expansion.

The continuous growth in the screening of prostate cancer in men and a strong focus on tumor detection increases adoption of prostate cancer diagnostics. The increased utilization of patient-friendly diagnostics and the rising public health initiatives boost market growth. The growing prostate cancer creates an opportunity for the growth of the prostate cancer diagnostics market.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2035 USD 18 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 9.72 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 10.34 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 6.36% CAGR Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Test Type, Type, End-Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Insights

How Big is the U.S. Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. prostate cancer diagnostics market size is estimated at USD 3.57 billion in 2026 and is predicted to surpass around USD 6.35 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2026 to 2035.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Why North America Dominates the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market?

North America dominated the market. The growing prevalence of prostate cancer and the increased awareness of routine screening increase demand for prostate cancer diagnostics. The presence of favorable reimbursement frameworks and the well-established diagnostic companies helps market expansion. The well-established healthcare facilities and the increased utilization of advanced diagnostic technology drive the overall market growth.

Canada Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends

The Canada’s market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising awareness, an aging male population, and increased screening initiatives supported by organizations such as Prostate Cancer Canada. Technological advancements in diagnostic tools, including PSA testing, MRI imaging, and genomic biomarker assays, are improving early detection accuracy and reducing unnecessary biopsies.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing elderly populations and the robust growth in private healthcare increase demand for prostate cancer diagnostics. The increased awareness of cancer and the push for precision medicine increase the adoption of prostate cancer diagnostics. The increased use of non-invasive tests and the focus on better treatment planning support the overall market growth.

China Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends

China’s market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, and rising awareness of early cancer detection. A rapidly aging male population and a growing incidence of prostate cancer are significantly contributing to higher demand for PSA testing, imaging diagnostics, and biopsy procedures.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmental Insights

Test Type Insights

What made Confirmatory Tests Segment Dominates the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The confirmatory tests segment dominated the market. The strong focus on lowering over-treatment and enhancing patient experience increases demand for confirmatory tests. The transition to molecular diagnostics and the growing cancer rate increases adoption of confirmatory tests. The high accuracy, improved safety, and clinical adoption of confirmatory tests drive the market growth.

The preliminary tests segment is significantly growing in the market during the forecast period. The increased incidence of prostate cancer in men and the need for early detection of cancer increase the demand for preliminary tests. The strong focus on lowering biopsies and the need to enhance the survival rate increase the adoption of preliminary tests. The transition to genetic markers supports the overall market growth.

Type Insights

How did the Adenocarcinoma Segment hold the Largest Share in the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Industry?

The adenocarcinoma segment held the largest revenue share in the prostate cancer diagnostics industry. The growing rate of adenocarcinoma and the increased aged 65+ population increase demand for prostate cancer diagnostics. The growth in utilization of mpMRI and the high adoption rate of DRE help market expansion. The robust growth in diagnostic procedures and the rise in routine screening drive the market growth.

The interstitial cell carcinoma segment is experiencing significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased adoption rate of liquid biopsies and the focus on earlier screening of interstitial cell carcinoma increase demand for prostate cancer diagnostics. The popularity of precise diagnostics methods and the heavy investment in genomic testing support the overall market growth.

End-Use Insights

Which End-Use Dominated the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The outpatient facilities segment dominated the market. The increased utilization of minimally invasive methods and the focus on convenient patient care increase demand for outpatient facilities. The cost-effectiveness, specialized expertise, rapid service availability, advanced technology, and convenience of outpatient facilities drive the market growth.

The hospitals segment is significantly growing in the market during the forecast period. The higher demand for prostate cancer screening and the growth in complex procedures increase demand for hospitals. The comprehensive care hubs, non-invasive detection, awareness campaigns, and AI integration in hospitals support the overall market growth.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis

R&D: The R&D focuses on advanced imaging technologies, genetic testing, advanced biomarkers, AI, molecular testing, high-risk population research, and machine learning. Key Players:- Myriad Genetics, Exact Sciences, Siemens Healthineers, Aiforia, A3P Biomedical, MDx Health

The R&D focuses on advanced imaging technologies, genetic testing, advanced biomarkers, AI, molecular testing, high-risk population research, and machine learning. Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals: The clinical trials focus on artificial intelligence, biomarkers, and imaging. Regulatory approvals include regulatory pathways, analytical validation, and clinical validation. Key Players:- Telix Pharmaceuticals, OPKO Health, Ibex Medical Analytics, Myriad Genetics, IQVIA, Quanticate, ICON PLC

The clinical trials focus on artificial intelligence, biomarkers, and imaging. Regulatory approvals include regulatory pathways, analytical validation, and clinical validation. Patient Support and Services: The patient support and services include education programs, specialized care, financial aid, navigation, psychosocial support, tailored support, care coordination, and logistical aid. Key Players:- PCF, ACS, Myriad Genetics, Bot Image, GE HealthCare, ZERO, CancerCare

The patient support and services include education programs, specialized care, financial aid, navigation, psychosocial support, tailored support, care coordination, and logistical aid.

Investments

For the next generation of prostate cancer researchers, a $6.3 million investment was made by the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The investment focuses on harnessing cutting-edge technology, developing precision medicine, and unlocking new therapeutics. (Source:- https://finance.yahoo.com)



Top Companies in the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market & Their Offerings

MDxHealth : Provides urine and tissue tests (Select mdx and Confirm mdx) to determine the necessity of a biopsy or identify missed cancers.

: Provides urine and tissue tests (Select mdx and Confirm mdx) to determine the necessity of a biopsy or identify missed cancers. Myriad Genetics, Inc. : Offers the Prolaris test to measure tumor cell proliferation for predicting cancer aggressiveness.

: Offers the Prolaris test to measure tumor cell proliferation for predicting cancer aggressiveness. Abbott Laboratories : Produces automated PSA and Free PSA blood assays for early screening and patient monitoring.

: Produces automated PSA and Free PSA blood assays for early screening and patient monitoring. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG : Develops specialized pathology antibodies to help clinicians identify cancerous cells in prostate tissue samples.

: Develops specialized pathology antibodies to help clinicians identify cancerous cells in prostate tissue samples. Bayer AG : Supplies contrast agents and advanced imaging technology for MRI and CT scans used in cancer staging.

: Supplies contrast agents and advanced imaging technology for MRI and CT scans used in cancer staging. Siemens Healthcare GmbH : Delivers a full suite of automated PSA assays alongside high-resolution MRI and PET/CT imaging systems.

: Delivers a full suite of automated PSA assays alongside high-resolution MRI and PET/CT imaging systems. OPKO Health, Inc. : Offers the 4Kscore blood test to predict the likelihood of finding high-grade cancer during a biopsy.

: Offers the 4Kscore blood test to predict the likelihood of finding high-grade cancer during a biopsy. Genomic Health : Developed the Oncotype DX GPS test to help low-risk patients choose between active surveillance and surgery.

: Developed the Oncotype DX GPS test to help low-risk patients choose between active surveillance and surgery. Pfizer Inc. : Focuses on companion diagnostics to identify genetic mutations that qualify patients for targeted oncology therapies.

: Focuses on companion diagnostics to identify genetic mutations that qualify patients for targeted oncology therapies. Humasis : Manufactures rapid, point-of-care test kits for the qualitative detection of PSA levels in blood.

: Manufactures rapid, point-of-care test kits for the qualitative detection of PSA levels in blood. Hologic Inc. : Provides the PCA3 urine assay to help determine if a repeat biopsy is necessary for men with previous negative results.

: Provides the PCA3 urine assay to help determine if a repeat biopsy is necessary for men with previous negative results. DiaSorin S.p.A : Offers automated chemiluminescence assays for precise PSA and free PSA measurement on high-throughput platforms.

: Offers automated chemiluminescence assays for precise PSA and free PSA measurement on high-throughput platforms. Beckman Coulter, Inc. : Developed the Prostate Health Index (phi), a multi-marker blood test that improves the specificity of PSA screening.

: Developed the Prostate Health Index (phi), a multi-marker blood test that improves the specificity of PSA screening. Metamark Genetics, Inc : Provides the ProMark proteomic biopsy test to differentiate between aggressive and indolent tumors.

: Provides the ProMark proteomic biopsy test to differentiate between aggressive and indolent tumors. Proteomedix: Offers Proclarix, a blood test using protein biomarkers to assess the risk of clinically significant prostate cancer.



Recent Developments

In April 2025, OncoAssure announced the US launch of a novel prostate cancer prognostic test, OncoAssure Prostate Test. The test is useful in post-surgery and post-biopsy. The test integrates CAPRA and supports clinical decision-making. (Source:- https://www.oncoassure.com)



In October 2025, the NHS launched an AI-powered tool, Pi, to speed up prostate cancer diagnosis. The tool detects abnormal lesions and analyzes up to 95% of cancers. The tool supports early detection and easily scans MRI images. (Source:-https://www.innovationnewsnetwork.com)



In April 2025, Isotopia Molecular Imaging launched Isoprotrace for prostate cancer imaging kit in the UK. The kit helps in optimizing treatment plans and enhancing treatment outcomes. The kit improves patient care and is ready-to-use.

(Source:-https://www.prnewswire.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Test Type

Preliminary Tests

PSA Tests

Free PSA Test

Total PSA Test

Other Preliminary Tests

Confirmatory Tests

Pca3 Test

Trans-Rectal Ultrasound

Biopsy Test



By Type

Adenocarcinoma

Interstitial Cell Carcinoma

Other



By End-Use

Hospitals

Home Care

Outpatient Facilities

Research & Manufacturing

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading.

