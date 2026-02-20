Olenox Industries Appoints Ambassador Paula J. Dobriansky to Board of Directors

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) (“Olenox Industries” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Ambassador Paula J. Dobriansky to its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 16, 2026.

Ambassador Dobriansky was appointed to fill an existing board vacancy. She joins Erik Blum and Adam Falkoff, who were appointed to the board on Feb. 6, 2026.

As a non-employee director, Ambassador Dobriansky will participate in the Company’s previously disclosed non-employee director compensation program, which includes an annual cash retainer, additional compensation for committee chair service, equity awards under the Company’s Stock Incentive Plan, along with pro-rata compensation reflecting her appointment in February 2026.

Ambassador Dobriansky brings over 30 years of government and international experience across the highest levels of national security, global business and diplomacy. She was Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Thomson Reuters and was instrumental in the development of the company's financial regulatory strategy. She also held the Distinguished National Security Chair at the U.S. Naval Academy. Her senior Senate confirmed government positions spanning six Presidents include Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs, the President's Envoy to Northern Ireland, receiving the Secretary of State's highest honor — the Distinguished Service Medal and National Security Council Director of European and Soviet Affairs.

Currently, the Ambassador is Vice Chair of the Atlantic Council Scowcroft Center for Strategy & Security and a Senior Fellow at Harvard University's Belfer Center for Science & International Affairs. A member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the American Academy of Diplomacy, Dobriansky also served on the Defense Policy Board, the Secretary of State's Foreign Policy Board and as Chair of ExIm Bank's Council on China Competition. She has a BSFS summa cum laude from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and an MA and Ph.D. in Soviet political/military affairs from Harvard University. She has received high-level international recognition from the governments of Poland, Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Lithuania and Colombia and is the recipient of five honorary degrees.

“Olenox Industries excels in innovative projects and has a distinctive track record of providing strategic, sustainable and smart solutions to a variety of business challenges. I am delighted to join the Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to its future growth,” asserted Ambassador Paula Dobriansky.

The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this appointment.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: OLOX), formerly known as Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

