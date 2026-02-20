Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2025

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2025, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is -99,507 euros and the earnings per share is -0.02212 EUR.

As of 31 December 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,804,656 euros. The equity of the company was 1,755,267 euros, corresponding to 97.24 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR31.12.202531.12.2024
Cash and cash equivalents227,911370,856
Trade and other receivables14,24531,586
Inventories1,562,5001,471,238
Total current assets1,804,6561,873,680
TOTAL ASSETS1,804,6561,873,680
Trade and other payables45,44118,906
Total current liabilities45,44118,906
Total liabilities45,44118,906
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings791,763891,270
Total equity1,755,2671,854,774
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,804,6561,873,680


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR12 M 202512 M 2024
Revenue0331,920
Costs of goods sold0-111,621
Gross profit0220,299
Administrative and general expenses-108,021-63,650
Other operating income05,000
Operating profit/loss-108,021161,649
Financial income8,5135,760
NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-99,507167,409
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-99,507167,409

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com

