Discovery Appoints Lee Hodgkinson to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Lee Hodgkinson has joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hodgkinson, CPA, CA, FCPA, FCA has over 25 years of experience as a Partner in public accounting and auditing, specializing in the mining industry. He has served as the National Industry Leader of KPMG LLP’s (“KPMG”) Canadian Mining Practice for over 20 years and as the Director of KPMG’s Global Mining group for over a decade. Mr. Hodgkinson has a strong background in financial reporting as well international auditing standards. He has served as the principal audit engagement partner for several of Canada’s leading mining companies, has extensive boardroom experience and has completed his ICD.D. from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Business.

“I am honored to be appointed as a Board member of Discovery,” said Mr. Hodgkinson. “I look forward to working closing with the other directors and the leadership team as Discovery continues to execute its near and long term growth strategies.”

Tony Makuch, Discovery’s President and CEO, commented: “On behalf of Discovery, I am pleased to welcome Lee to the Board of Directors. Lee is a highly respected Canadian finance leader with extensive experience in mining, global finance and governance. His leadership roles as National Industry Leader of Canadian Mining Practice and Director of the Global Mining Group at KPMG reflect his deep commitment to the development of industry standards and global best practices. We look forward to working with Lee as Discovery continues to improve our operations, advance our growth plans and create value for all of our stakeholders.”

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company’s silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng

President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA

SVP Investor Relations

Phone: 416-806-6298

Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com

Website: www.discoverysilver.com