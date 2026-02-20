VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) Responds to Trump UAP Disclosure Comments and Reaffirms Scientific Monitoring Strategy

LANDER, Wyo., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTCID: VGTL) today issued a statement regarding renewed public attention surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) following recent public remarks by Donald J. Trump encouraging the release of additional information related to government investigations.

Over the past several years, federal agencies and Congress have increasingly acknowledged that unidentified aerial phenomena are being observed and studied. Public hearings, reporting requirements, and investigative initiatives have shifted the subject from speculation toward structured inquiry.

VGTel management believes the current public discussion reinforces the Company’s long-standing position that unidentified phenomena should be approached as a measurable scientific and environmental data challenge rather than anecdotal reporting.

Public Disclosure Discussion

The Company’s statement follows recent public remarks by Donald J. Trump calling for additional disclosure of government information related to unidentified aerial phenomena. Management believes public calls for transparency may increase the importance of verifiable, independently recorded observational data as public and institutional interest in the subject grows.

VGTel believes that as disclosure discussions develop, the demand for reliable documentation, including time-stamped optical, environmental, and electromagnetic measurements, may expand beyond government investigations to include civilian and scientific participation.

“When the conversation shifts toward disclosure, the immediate question becomes evidence,” said CEO Ken Williams. “Reliable data does not come from opinions or speculation. It comes from instruments. Our focus has been to create methods to record what is happening in the sky so observations can be examined objectively.”

From Public Conversation to Scientific Measurement

Recent public commentary has included remarks by former President Barack Obama during a February 2026 podcast interview discussing the possibility of extraterrestrial life, which he later clarified did not constitute evidence of contact. The renewed discussion has further increased attention on the need for reliable observation and documentation.

Ken Williams, CEO of VGTel, Inc., stated:

“The discussion has evolved. The next step is measurement. VGTel was founded on the principle that unidentified phenomena should be treated as a data problem. Our focus has always been instrumentation, environmental recording, and verifiable observation rather than speculation.”

Alignment With Formal Investigations

Recent public discussion surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena has coincided with the establishment of formal investigative frameworks within the U.S. government, including the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was created to coordinate the collection and analysis of UAP observations across multiple agencies.

Management believes the increasing public attention following recent remarks and public calls for disclosure has highlighted the need for structured, instrument-based observation rather than anecdotal reporting.

VGTel’s development efforts have focused on recording time-stamped optical, environmental, and electromagnetic measurements from independent observation points. The Company believes standardized civilian observational data may become increasingly relevant in an environment where investigative bodies seek correlatable information from multiple sources.

“As public discussion grows, the importance of reliable data becomes clear,” Williams added. “Our goal has been to build methods to document events in the sky objectively. We are not attempting to interpret the phenomena, we are focused on recording measurable information that can be analyzed scientifically wherever formal investigations occur.”

VGTel has previously communicated its interest in cooperating with appropriate research and investigative organizations and remains prepared to share observational methodologies if formal research frameworks develop. No agreement currently exists.

Scientific and Observational Context

VGTel emphasizes that it is fundamentally an astronomy and observational instrumentation company. The Company’s monitoring initiatives are based on calibrated sensors, optical systems, and environmental measurements commonly employed in astronomical observation.

Management believes that unidentified aerial phenomena, regardless of origin, represent observational events occurring within the same sky domain studied by astronomers. As a result, the Company’s research efforts focus on recording measurable data rather than assigning explanations.

“Our role is not to determine what these objects are,” Williams stated. “Our role is to record what is happening in the sky using instruments. Astronomy already studies transient and moving objects. We believe structured observation and timestamped data can be useful wherever scientific investigation occurs.”

Civilian Monitoring Networks

VGTel’s strategy has been the development of distributed monitoring and reporting systems intended to allow participants, including telescope operators, all-sky camera users, and independent observers, to contribute structured observations and environmental measurements.

The Company believes civilian observation networks may complement institutional research efforts by expanding geographic coverage and providing additional time-correlated data.

A Growing Opportunity

VGTel emphasized that the Company does not claim specific explanations for UAP events. Instead, its objective is to support data collection.

“Public awareness is increasing,” Williams stated. “What has been missing is a reliable way to record what people are seeing in a consistent and measurable format. As transparency increases and investigation continues, we believe the need for organized observational monitoring becomes more clear. We have been building toward that environment.”

The Company believes the evolving national discussion may encourage broader participation in observational science and environmental monitoring initiatives and may support long-term interest in technologies designed to document aerial and atmospheric events.

About VGTel, Inc.

VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is a publicly traded company focused on research astronomy, distributed sensing networks, environmental monitoring technologies, and AI-assisted observational systems. The Company is developing infrastructure intended to support verifiable data collection, civilian participation in observation, and scientific documentation of aerial and atmospheric phenomena.

Media & Investor Contact:

VGTel Inc / Vegacore Holdings

info@vgtelinc.com

Voicemail: 561-318-1903