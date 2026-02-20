Purple Appoints Commercial Leader Tom Smith as Regional Growth Director to Lead North East Expansion and Social Impact Strategy

Newcastle upon Tyne, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the B Corp-certified leader in guest WiFi, has announced the appointment of Tom Smith as Regional Growth Director. With over 15 years of experience in high-value commercial leadership, Smith joins the team to spearhead a strategy that demonstrates that revenue growth and social impact can go hand in hand.

Tom Smith, Regional Growth Director for the North East joins Purple

Smith brings a formidable track record to the role, having previously held commercial positions with major brands including Mail Metro Media and Checkatrade. Known for his ability to turn underdeveloped territories into high-performing regions, he has built and mentored sales teams and secured long-term partnerships with both blue-chip and public sector clients through data-driven growth plans.

At Purple, Smith’s priority is to establish the North East as a national leading example of how technology can improve physical-world connections while actively tackling digital exclusion.

“The North East is Purple’s flagship region and the blueprint for how we want to connect the rest of the UK,” said Tom Smith, Regional Growth Director at Purple. “My focus is to build on our success with Newcastle City Council by partnering with the right organisations to deliver seamless, secure, ‘everywhere’ connectivity.

“As a B Corp, we have a responsibility to ensure our technology does good, not just power guest WiFi. We’re using our infrastructure to help address digital exclusion and ensure no one is left behind in an increasingly connected world. I’m excited to lead a regional growth strategy where driving revenue and driving social impact go hand-in-hand to support sustainable growth for the North East.”

The appointment aligns with Purple’s broader "Free the Internet" movement and the rollout of its Purple app, which removes the friction of captive portals to provide universal, secure access to over 5 million hotspots worldwide.

Smith will be based in the North East, leading regional expansion and supporting the company’s mission to support digital inclusion across the region.

Local businesses and public sector leaders interested in discussing regional connectivity and sustainable growth can book a chat with Tom here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

