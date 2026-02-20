Bespoke Post Recognized Among America’s Best for Customer Service by USA TODAY

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Post has been named one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies of 2026 by USA TODAY, earning placement among just 750 companies nationwide recognized for delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The ranking is based on an independent study conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, USA TODAY’s research partner, which analyzed tens of thousands of consumer evaluations across industries. From an initial review of 21,000 service providers, in-store and online retailers in the U.S. and a survey of over 32,000 American customers, Bespoke Post was assessed for responsiveness, professionalism, and overall customer satisfaction with recognition reserved for brands that consistently exceed customer expectations.

“This recognition reflects the long-term commitment our team has made to treating customer service as a core part of the product itself,” said Alvaro De La Rocha, CMO at Bespoke Post. “We’ve always believed that great products mean very little without equally great support behind them.”

A Proven Track Record of Customer-First Excellence

Bespoke Post’s inclusion on USA TODAY’s list builds on a history of national recognition for customer service and brand experience, including:

Top 3 Best Subscription Customer Service — Newsweek, 2021, 2022, 2024

— Newsweek, 2021, 2022, 2024 Finalist, Best in Class — Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards, 2022–2024

— Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards, 2022–2024 #1 Best Subscription Customer Service — Newsweek, 2023

— Newsweek, 2023 Second Place, Best Brand — Back to the Customer Awards, 2023

— Back to the Customer Awards, 2023 Winner, Best in Class — Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards, 2021



These honors reflect a sustained focus on fast, human, and thoughtful customer support - an approach that has remained consistent as the company has grown.

About the Study

USA TODAY’s America’s Best Customer Service list is compiled through an independent evaluation conducted by Plant-A Insights Group. The study draws on direct consumer feedback and benchmarking across in-store and online industries to identify companies delivering standout customer service experiences in the U.S.

About Bespoke Post

Founded in New York, Bespoke Post is an ecommerce retailer that curates and creates high-quality products across categories including clothing, outdoor, home, bar, and travel with an emphasis on gear from some of the world’s best emerging brands.

For more information, visit www.bespokepost.com .

Contact: marketing@bespokepost.com